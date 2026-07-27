Biden audio tapes have just been released — and it's not good for Joe

Former President Joe Biden appeared to admit that he was releasing classified information while speaking to a ghostwriter for his memoir published in 2017, CBS News reported.

About 70 hours of audio recordings of the former president were released Monday after a protracted legal battle by Biden's attorneys to try to keep them private.

'It's time to reopen matters that Biden and his enablers would prefer to remain closed.'

The recordings were included in special counsel Robert Hur's report investigating Biden's handling of classified documents. The report was released Feb. 2024, and Hur did not recommend charges.

"Some of this may be classified. ... So be careful. I'm not sure. ... It's not marked classified, but —" Biden said in one section.

In another audio section he says, "The next thing I have here is, um, this is classified."

Hur described Biden in a manner that substantiated accusations that he was losing his mental faculties. He said Biden often forgot facts and would fumble painfully through conversations.

"All right — what was I going to ask you? Something else ... uh ... um. Oh gosh. I can't think of anything else," he said at one point.

The release of the audio tapes is a great victory for the Oversight Project of the Heritage Foundation.

"These tapes never should have been hidden," Oversight Project President Mike Howell said in a statement to Blaze News.

"Special counsel Hur's investigation was a complete controlled demolition to let Biden off the hook. It's time to reopen matters that Biden and his enablers would prefer to remain closed," he continued.

RELATED: Trump slams 'Crooked Politician' Biden over attempt to block release of interview

"Our team is reviewing the Biden tapes now. We will be out with various bombshells," said Jeff Clark, the vice president of litigation at Oversight Project. "But I want to make this point right now. The tapes make clear that Biden disclosed massive amounts of classified information to his ghost writer Marc Zwonitzer."

The memoir is titled "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

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