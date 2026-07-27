Fauci diary bombshells: Glenn Beck dives into wildest lines from his just-released entries

In preparation for Anthony Fauci’s subpoenaed Senate testimony on COVID origins and response set to begin this coming Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) released portions of the embattled doctor’s personal diaries and related emails/documents, highlighting his private doubts about a natural origin, discussions of deleting records, and personal reflections on fame.

On today’s episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn dove into the diaries of the “egomaniac monster” and shared what he believes will happen in the upcoming hearing.

Glenn’s head writer and researcher Jason Buttrill begins by reading some of the most jaw-dropping quotes from Fauci’s diary, starting with his admission that the virus, contrary to what the public was told, was not of natural origin.

“On January 26, 2020, Fauci writes in his diary, ‘Now, we know the market was not the source ... it was the amplifier,”’ Jason reads, recalling how “anyone that disagreed with natural origin was [called] an idiot and ... shamed.”

“A week later, he convenes a call with 12 scientists. You want to know how many of them thought that it was natural origin spillover from animals? Out of those 12, only two,” he adds, noting how despite the heavy skepticism, “the consensus ... from all the academic papers was that no, this is natural origin.”

Glenn and Jason both speculate that Fauci’s public insistence on a natural origin was self-protective because U.S. funds (under his watch) had gone to the very type of research that could have caused a lab leak in Wuhan.

“We had a law that said you can't do [gain of function research]. ... Come or hell or high water, he would find a way to do it, and then he covered it all up,” says Glenn, “so the guy who is literally, I believe, responsible for millions of dead ... knew it, and he just felt it was too important to let the law stop them, so he found a way around it.”

But perhaps the most shocking entries from Fauci’s diary highlight his inflated ego despite the growing global death toll.

According to the released files, at one point Fauci wrote, “One person said that Tyra Banks was sexy, but that I was even more sexy than she was.”

“Another 1,200 dead this morning ... but on the bright side, I'm the sexiest man alive,” Glenn mocks. “I mean, it’s just horrible.”

Jason follows with another cringeworthy entry: “Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me.”

Glenn highlights another entry where Fauci wrote about being invited to participate in the reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Can you maybe pay attention to the millions that are dying?” he scoffs.

Glenn and Jason then recall the InStyle magazine cover from the magazine’s September 2020 issue, featuring Fauci sitting by a pool, wearing sunglasses and a smug look on his face.

“It's absolutely grotesque,” says Glenn.

“And now reading these diaries and knowing how infatuated he was with all the attention and fame,” Jason sighs.

Glenn notes that since Biden’s broad pardon already shields Fauci from any prosecution for past actions or false statements, he cannot be charged for what he did or said years ago. However, if he is asked the same questions again this week and simply repeats his old answers — now contradicted by new evidence — that would constitute a brand-new false statement under oath, which the pardon does not cover.

Glenn speculates that Fauci’s enormous ego will not allow him to admit he previously lied (even though such an admission would be legally safe under the pardon), leaving him only one practical option: “plead the Fifth.”

“If he pleads the fifth, we know he was lying,” he says.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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