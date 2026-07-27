Anthony Fauci LASHED OUT at Steve Deace in newly released diary entry — and Deace FIRES BACK

On Saturday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) released a large batch of emails Anthony Fauci, the architect of the government's coronavirus response, sent to himself as a diary. In one of the entries, Fauci wrote about accusations made in a book co-written by BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

Fauci railed against the book and its authors, Deace and Todd Erzen, his "Steve Deace Show" co-host, in a diary entry from the height of the coronavirus pandemic period. His criticisms were without evidence, as Fauci admitted that he did not even deign to read it.

'Notice he never disputes anything we wrote. The bestselling book has more footnotes than pages, and it's all been proven true.'

"Two authors named Steve Deace and Todd Erzen wrote a book about me entitled 'Faucian Bargain' - The most powerful and dangerous bureaucrat in American history," Fauci wrote in the entry released by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul.

"It is a cheap paperback of 179 pages which I will not even read but it contains the same sort of nonsense that the other conspiracy theorists have been saying about me," Fauci wrote.

"It is really getting worse and worse in the number of crazy people who are buying into this conspiracy theory and so now we have the book by Robert F Kennedy junior and this book by these two guys as well as a number of right wing columnists," he added.

Deace noted the diary entry release and fired off a scorching response on social media.

"This is quite possibly the greatest compliment of my entire career I will ever receive, to have annoyed the demonic little elf himself," he posted.

"And notice he never disputes anything we wrote. The bestselling book has more footnotes than pages, and it's all been proven true," Deace added.

Deace reiterated his comment to Blaze News.

"Without question this is the single greatest honor of my career," he wrote.

RELATED: In 'Faucian Bargain,' Steve Deace and Todd Erzen ask questions of Fauci the media won't

The other Fauci diary entries released show the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director gleefully tracking all of the glowing praise he received from the fawning mainstream media.

The book was published in 2021, and the writers provided evidence they believe showed Fauci had become the "most powerful and dangerous bureaucrat in American history."

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