Fauci diaries reveal shocking behind-the-scenes relationship with Jake Tapper

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is letting Dr. Anthony Fauci speak for himself through a massive collection of "diary" entries during the peak years of the COVID pandemic — and the results have been potentially disastrous for Fauci's apparently carefully curated public image and for some of his associates.

And those associates, it appears, extend well into the fourth estate.

'Jake clearly believes that Trump is totally nuts.'

Blaze News previously reported on the damning new documents exposing Fauci as an apparent fame-obsessed megalomaniac.

However, a name from the mainstream media also continued to appear in the more than 1,100 pages of documents: CNN anchor Jake Tapper.



"Had dinner at my home with Jake and Jennifer Tapper. Relaxed, good time. Jake clearly believes that Trump is totally nuts," reads an entry dated October 23, 2020.

RELATED: Diaries expose Fauci obsessing over his own fame during height of COVID as millions died

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A review of the documents revealed a disturbing pattern of cooperation between Fauci and Tapper. For example, Fauci wrote a similar entry dated July 1, 2020, in which he explicitly describes their association as a "friendship."

"Had dinner over Jake Tapper and Jen Tapper's home in D.C. Terrific couple. Friendship building," Fauci wrote, according to the documents released by Sen. Paul.

And, of course, as is the nature of many friendships in politics, this friendship apparently served some utility during the pandemic.

In the April 13, 2020, entry, Fauci recorded that he had a phone call with Jake Tapper. He wrote that "Jake wanted to make sure the interview did not cause me any problems." Fauci had appeared on Jake Tapper's show, "State of the Union," the day before.

Almost exactly a month later, on May 14, 2020, Fauci recorded that there was some "confusion" related to vaccines and school closure. With regard to his messaging in the media, Fauci wrote, "Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper are trying to clarify this in my defense on their shows."

In another surprising entry, on July 26, 2020, Fauci appears to say that he fed questions to Jake Tapper to correct the narrative about testing as COVID deaths spiked. The entry is worth quoting at some length:

5th Day in a row for 1000 deaths/day. Brett Giroir on Tapper (State of the Union) talking bulls**t about testing with Jake pressing him. I gave Jake some questions to ask him. Mark Meadows on This Week with George Stephanopoulos saying that public health measures are not working and we will have to rely on interventions such as vaccines and therapeutics. This is his way of backing out of a failure and trying to get an “October Surprise.” Heads up for him trying to push an early approval of vaccine or even influencing the decision about convalescent sera, which actually do not look too good right now.

Fauci is scheduled to give testimony before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday morning.

CNN declined to provide a comment to Blaze News. Representatives for Jake Tapper likewise declined to comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!