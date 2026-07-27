Tim Walz gets TORCHED over dolls with 'swappable genitals' meant for kids as young as 4: Report

The website for the MyGender Dolls recommends that the "award-winning" and "culturally attuned" dolls with supposedly removable genitals be given to children between 4 and 10 years old.

According to the New York Post, the transgender-identifying dolls will be provided to teachers for the next school year and were developed at the University of Minnesota Medical School, which receives taxpayer funding.

'It's time to put everyone involved where they belong ... behind bars.'

The dolls have already been used at the medical school's Institute for Sexual and Gender Health to encourage children to "talk about gender and bodies."

"We were able to explore and brainstorm not just what our bodies are able to do now but what we want our bodies to do and look like in the future," Adjunct Assistant Professor Elizabeth Panetta said.

The report of the dolls with "swappable genitals" led to an onslaught of vitriol against Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"This is sick. It is a complete betrayal of Minnesota parents, students and taxpayers — and it shows just how extreme Tim Walz and [Democratic Sen.] Amy Klobuchar have become," Minnesota GOP Chairman Alex Plechash responded.

"Four-year-olds should be learning their letters and numbers — not being encouraged to pull genitalia off dolls and ‘explore’ changing their bodies," he added.

"This is not education. It is taxpayer-funded indoctrination," he continued.

The GOP chided Walz by pointing out that fewer than half of students in Minnesota meet either math or reading standards while Democrats seek to indoctrinate them into the transgender agenda.

Others online were similarly incensed.

"It's time to put everyone involved where they belong ... behind bars," former Major League Baseball pitcher John Rocker replied.

"These are the most disgraceful things I have ever seen. Anyone gives one of my kids one of those dolls they better have their prayers said and their plot picked. Hell hath no fury when someone messes with one of my kids, period!" one critic responded.

"This is getting beyond dystopian ... you are going to end up with children who think their genitals are meant to detach and THAT is REALLY f**king dangerous!" another detractor replied.

"Disgusting — I'd have my kids right out of there before an adult asked my 4yo to play with a dolls [sic] privates," another critic said.

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A spokesperson for the university denied that any public funds were used to develop the trans dolls, but when pressed about the funding, the spokesperson told the Post to file a Freedom of Information Act request.

Tim Walz's office also did not respond to a comment request from the Post.