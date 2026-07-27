In wake of pro-life leader's assassination, Green Party leader pleads ignorance after sharing violent political image

A British party leader who whined about his own security weeks after a political foe was savagely murdered is in hot water after apparently circulating an image promoting more political violence.

Reform U.K. immigration spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe is believed to have been assassinated on July 8 at her home in Devon, England.

'If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested.'

Joshua Kerry of Rotherham — characterized by Reform leader Nigel Farage as a "hard-left activist" who is "obsessed with Soviet communism" — is alleged to have traveled roughly 270 miles to Widdecombe's home, smashed her over the head 21 times with a hammer, and tossed her lifeless body on the floor.

Investigators found clippings about Reform U.K., Farage, and the party's immigration policies in their search of Kerry's house, a source told the Sun (U.K.).

In the wake of Widdecombe's assassination by someone who evidently despises Reform U.K. more than he does, Zack Polanski, the homosexual leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, demanded that the government provide him with additional security, telling the BBC, "I am worried about it both for myself and for all party leaders."

"I am worried, and I have been worried for a long time. I would encourage the government to provide me with extra security, but that is a choice for them," added Polanski.

A spokesman for the Home Office noted at the time that "no politician should be facing the threat of violence, abuse, or harassment — they must be able to go about their vital work safely and freely."

RELATED: Horrific details emerge about international pro-life leader's assassination

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Nigel Farage and Reform U.K. spokesman Zia Yusuf pointed out on Monday, however, that just days after complaining about politicians' safety, Polanski appeared to negatively contribute to the very political climate where extra security becomes necessary.

Polanski allegedly shared an image to Instagram of a bearded individual wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of a guillotine and the statement, "We're only making plans for Nigel."

The post has since been deleted.

"This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram," Farage wrote on Monday afternoon. "If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."

Yusuf tweeted that "to do this just 2 weeks after our friend Ann was murdered is staggering. Polanski is inciting murder. It must be treated as such by the police."

Metropolitan Police confirmed receipt on Monday of a "third-party report relating to an image shared on social media."

"We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and officers are conducting enquiries into the matter," added the Met.

A Green Party spokesperson told Blaze News in a statement, "Zack condemns the image on the T-shirt. He was tagged in a post with 20 images and clicked accept without realising there was more to it than he had seen."

"The T-shirt is clearly in poor taste, especially at a time of heightened fears for the security of public figures having experienced multiple threats himself," continued the spokesperson. "He and the Green Party call on everyone involved in public discourse to show kindness and not encourage more division."

The spokesperson added that Polanski has not yet been contacted by Metropolitan Police.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!