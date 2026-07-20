International pro-life leader assassinated at home

Ann Widdecombe was a British politician and devout Catholic convert whose common sense and unabashed conservatism made her a popular target for leftist abuse, including by at least one official in the current Labour government.

Widdecombe — a 78-year-old patron of Right to Life UK and Reform UK immigration spokeswoman who fought for the rights of the unborn, against euthanasia, against LGBT imperialism, against climate alarmism, and for Britain's departure from the European Union — was assassinated in her home in Devon, England, earlier this month.

'He had expressed his hatred of me on more than one occasion.'

Widdecombe's suspected killer, 28-year-old Joshua Kerry, appears to be yet another bloodthirsty leftist.

Police responded to the pro-lifer's home on July 9 after her lifeless body was discovered lying in the kitchen. As Widdecombe's grievous injuries could not be explained by a fall, detectives promptly launched an investigation into the murder, which is believed to have occurred just after noon on July 8.

On July 10, Kerry — whom Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage claimed, on "good authority," to be a "hard-left activist" and "intolerant individual obsessed with Soviet communism" — was arrested on suspicion of murder in what was initially figured for a burglary gone wrong.

Kerry was reportedly caught on CCTV leaving his Rotherham residence, approximately a four-hour drive away from Widdecombe's house, early on the day of the murder. Before leaving, he also was allegedly spotted by neighbors putting "some kind of wooden pole" into his car.

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Assistant Chief Matt Longman of Devon and Cornwall Police urged the public "not to speculate about what might have happened," and stressed that he had "no information to believe that that is a politically motivated crime."

However, one Reform UK source said at the time, "It is clear to everybody that we are being gaslit by the police."

Devon and Cornwall Police cut Kerry loose the next morning, claiming he "is no longer part of the investigation," but hours later, Kerry was rearrested at his home in Rotherham — this time by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police — on suspicion of murder and the "commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism."

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood subsequently announced that counter-terrorism police had taken the lead in the investigation into Widdecombe's death, and Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, said the investigation had turned up "new information and evidence" pointing to the murder having been a "targeted attack."

'Why are we targeted like this? Because we say things that are unfashionable among many in Westminster.'

A source told the Sun (U.K.) that in their search of Kerry's house, they found clippings of news articles about Reform UK, its leader Nigel Farage, and the party's immigration policies.

"It would appear he had a profound dislike of the party, its leader, and its policies," said the source.

Farage alleged in an article on Saturday that the suspect "attended various marches and hated anyone with an opposing view. He had expressed his hatred of me on more than one occasion."

Courtney Foster, a woman who lives near the suspect, told the Telegraph, "He rarely comes out of the house — his dad used to do everything for him, and I don't know what he did for a living."

Kerry's dad recently passed away.

"I think once his dad died, he went a bit loopy," added Foster.

In addition to seizing Kerry's electronic devices, police also seized a red Vauxhall Corsa believed to have belonged to the murder suspect.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's home affairs spokesman, accused Labour, Liberal Democrats, and Tory politicians of setting the stage for the attack with their rhetoric.

"I can tell you about the climate in which she was killed, a relentless narrative from politicians and the media that Reform UK is a threat, a threat to be urgently stopped," said Yusuf. "A narrative so relentless it constitutes incitement. And why are we targeted like this? Because we say things that are unfashionable among many in Westminster but are popular in the country at large."

Farage recently celebrated his fallen friend, stating, "This was somebody who gave her life to public service, to fighting for the things that she believed in."

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