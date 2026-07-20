Lindsey Graham’s sister enters Senate race following Trump endorsement

Less than a week after joining the Senate to fill her brother’s seat, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham has decided she will run for a full term.

“I’ve made a decision,” Sen. Darline Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox’s Sean Hannity in an interview posted to X on Monday. “I’m in.”

'I feel like I can do it.'

Graham said she reached the decision after spending time in prayer and consulting with her family.

“I have been praying a lot, talking to my family. But with the love of my family, with the support of his staff, I know I’m a hard worker. I learned that from Lindsey. He cared about the people of this state. I’ve worked for almost 30 years for the people of this state. I feel like I can do it,” she expressed.

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Graham on Friday, urging her to enter the race.

“I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026," Trump wrote.

“Darline, who comes from an absolutely incredible family, has been a WINNER all of her life and, should she accept, has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for U.S. Senate in South Carolina,” he added.

RELATED: Glenn Beck warns: Lindsey Graham’s death exposes something very dark in America

Graham was sworn into the Senate Tuesday, a day after she was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term, which concludes in January.

Trump also weighed in on that decision, posting on Truth Social, "I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

Lindsey Graham died on July 11 at age 71 of an aortic dissection, according to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, after what the late senator's office initially described as a "brief and sudden illness."

The filing deadline for the special election is July 28, with several Republican candidates having already declared their candidacies, including Reps. Russell Fry and Ralph Norman, as well as businessman Mark Lynch.

The Republican nominee will go on to face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November general election.

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