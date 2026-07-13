Trump names his pick for Sen. Graham's seat — and it's not who you'd expect

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The president believes his pick would be a 'fabulous tribute' to the late senator.
President Trump said Monday he has a pick in mind to fill the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's Senate seat — and it's not a rising Republican star or a familiar name from Congress.
Trump wants South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) to appoint the late senator's sister, Darline Graham Nordone. Graham became the legal guardian of Nordone in his early 20s after their parents died within months of each other, and the two remained close for the rest of his life.
'This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!'
Graham died Saturday night at 71, likely of an aortic dissection, the medical examiner said, following what his office initially described as a "brief and sudden illness." His death prompted a scramble among Republicans for the seat.
Trump posted on Truth Social, "I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"
Under state law, McMaster has sole authority to name an interim replacement, and that appointee would likely have a leg up in the special primary on Aug. 11 to fill Graham's spot on the November ballot, if he or she decides to run.
RELATED: Lindsey Graham dead at 71
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However, Nordone is unlikely to seek the seat herself. So if McMaster selects her, the special primary would be locked in as the real contest for the nomination while still keeping the seat in Republican hands until the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.
McMaster's office has not committed to a pick, saying only that its focus "at this time" is on honoring Graham's life and service. McMaster is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET Monday, where he may address the vacancy directly.
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Zoe Jung is an intern at Blaze News. A UT Austin student studying international business and classics, Zoe has previously worked on Capitol Hill as a press fellow and served as a U.S. Senate page. She is fluent in Korean and Spanish.
Zoe Jung
Zoe Jung is an intern at Blaze News. A UT Austin student studying international business and classics, Zoe has previously worked on Capitol Hill as a press fellow and served as a U.S. Senate page. She is fluent in Korean and Spanish.
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