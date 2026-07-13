MAHA made simple: The ‘Dirty Dozen’ cheat sheet every health-conscious shopper needs

For many health-conscious Americans, grocery shopping has never been more intimidating. Thanks to the MAHA movement, the curtain has been pulled back on the long list of toxins hiding in most common foods. Many wellness-focused shoppers experience pressure to scrutinize every ingredient label — but without knowing exactly what to look for and avoid, it can be completely overwhelming.

Ashley and Patrick Sullivan, the creators behind the documentary “Breaking Big Food,” keenly understand this frustration. The husband-and-wife duo have spent years exposing the rampant corruption in Big Food, which keeps millions of Americans addicted and sick.

To help struggling shoppers, they created a “Dirty Dozen” cheat sheet for avoiding questionable food additives and ingredients. On a recent episode of “Relatable,” they shared these tips with BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

The Sullivans’ “Dirty Dozen” foods to avoid are as follows:

Seed oils High-fructose corn syrup Artificial sweeteners Artificial colors Artificial flavors Natural flavors Preservatives Carrageenan Gums Non-organic coffee Non-organic crops Non-organic meats, eggs, and dairy

The cheat sheet explains the reasoning behind each of the ingredients.

“You don't have to register for anything. You literally just click it , and it's made for you to keep on your fridge or save it on your phone so that as you are starting to shop down the grocery aisles, you at least have something to reference,” Ashley says.

Many of the ingredients on the list, she explains, are “really disruptive to the gut and the microbiome.”

“I've heard a lot of people talk about seed oils and different things, but what would you say is maybe one that doesn't get enough attention that people need to look out for?” Allie asks.

“I think natural flavors can be tricky,” says Ashley. “Sometimes they can be from naturally derived sources, but specifically if they are used in savory foods, a lot of times it can be code for MSG.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.