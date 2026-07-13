Sweden COLLAPSED under socialism. What the country did next destroys the left's argument.

For decades, socialists have held up Sweden as a model for the kind of government they want to build in the United States. But according to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, that argument falls apart the moment you look at what actually happened in Sweden.

“During the postwar decades, Sweden dramatically expanded government spending, the taxes, the regulation. By the 1970s and into the 1980s, economic growth slowed way down. Investments weakened; entrepreneurs left,” Glenn says.

“Some of Sweden’s most successful companies and business leaders moved. They just moved out of the country. IKEA relocated ownership to the Netherlands. Tetra Pak moved to Switzerland. Sweden’s relative standing among wealthy nations fell sharply for two decades,” he explains.

Instead of doubling down, Sweden then reversed course.

“Governments from both the left and the right reduced regulations. They reformed the pensions. These are things we’re not doing. They introduced private competition into education. … Today, more than 800 independent schools operate with public funding. Private companies run a substantial share of the Swedish primary health centers,” he says.

“Taxes were restructured. Markets were liberalized. The reforms were not a rejection of the welfare state. They were an acknowledgment that somebody first has to create the wealth to pay for it,” he continues.

“It’s really hard to redistribute prosperity after you’ve regulated prosperity out of existence. And that’s what New York is doing,” he adds.

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