Lindsey Graham dead at 71

Republican United States Senator Lindsey Graham (S.C.), who turned 71 two days ago on July 9 and who served in the Senate for over two decades, died overnight, according to a statement from his office.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement read. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

'He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!'

Graham was born in Central, South Carolina, on July 9, 1955, and received a law degree from the University of South Carolina. In 1982, Graham joined the U.S. Air Force as an officer in the Judge Advocate General's Corps. He served on active duty until 1989, in the Guard from 1989 until 1995, and as a member of the Air Force Reserve after that until 2015. He left the Reserve having achieved the rank of colonel.

Graham served stateside during the first Gulf War in legal support of departing troops. He served in Iraq briefly during the War on Terror in both Iraq and Afghanistan and received a Bronze Star for his service.

For most of his career, after leaving active-duty military service, Graham has been involved in politics. He was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 from Oconee County. Shortly after, in 1994, he was elected to South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.

After four terms in the House, Graham was elected to replace Strom Thurmond (R) as the U.S. senator from South Carolina. Thurmond had been in office since 1954.

Graham was a strong supporter of an interventionist foreign policy. He was an advocate for U.S. financial support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and had visited the nation shortly before his passing. Graham was also a proponent of military intervention all across the Middle East, including the recent conflict with Iran.

Graham was a longtime friend of fellow Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona and supported his campaigns for president of the U.S.

After running for president himself in 2016, Graham became a staunch ally of his opponent in that race, President Donald Trump.

Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, wrote, "Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"

Graham was never married and leaves no children.