Florida 13-year-old arrested after photos of gun, written death threat sent over social media: Cops

A Florida 13-year-old male was arrested after photos of a gun and a written death threat were sent over social media, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident on July 7 after the victim’s mother called 911 to report the threat to law enforcement, authorities said.

‘I want to remind parents to stay engaged in what their kids are doing online and who they’re talking to.’

The victim, also 13, received several Instagram messages earlier in the day from the suspect that included a photo of the suspect holding a handgun as well as a written message that read, “Tn 8:00 pm we be there we alr got lo,” which translates to, “Tonight 8:00 pm we be there we already got location,” authorities said.

The victim told deputies he believed the suspect planned to show up at his home and shoot him at 8 p.m. that night, authorities said.

The suspect later told deputies that he and the victim used to be friends but had a falling-out, authorities said, adding that the suspect also stated that he had messaged the victim that day, and they were planning to fight.

Deputies arrested the suspect and transported him to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was later transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, authorities said.

“Threats are no joke, and we take every threat seriously. This teen had already made plans to fight the victim, and he made it clear it wasn’t going to be a fistfight,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I want to remind parents to stay engaged in what their kids are doing online and who they’re talking to. Teach them the proper way of handling disagreements and be the sheriff of your home.”

RELATED: Florida girl, 12, accused of threatening to 'shoot up' elementary school, threatening teacher

Image source: Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

Blaze News has reported extensively on similar arrests in Florida recently:

In May, a 12-year-old girl was accused of threatening to "shoot up" an elementary school and threatening a teacher.

An 11-year-old boy who was arrested in March for making a death threat was charged with the same crime in October, officials said.

Also in March, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 10-year-old boy and perp-walked him on camera after officials said he threatened to bring a gun to his elementary school and left a kill list in his classroom.

In February, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a 12-year-old girl after she posted online a "detailed manifesto" about carrying out a mass shooting at a middle school due to bullying.

Also in February, a pair of 15-year-olds were arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot up high schools, police said.

In late October, an 11-year-old girl was arrested after writing a "kill list" at her desk at school, police said. Then just two weeks later, an 11-year-old boy from the same school district was arrested after allegedly creating a "kill list" at school, police said.

Also in October, a Florida sheriff's office came under fire for posting a 9-year-old male's mug shot on Facebook after his felony arrest for allegedly bringing a knife into his elementary school.

Just a week prior, that same sheriff's office said a 10-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, after bringing a pocketknife to school and threatening another student. The sheriff's office posted the suspect's name and mug shot.

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