Florida girl — just 11 years old — arrested after writing 'kill list' at her desk at school, cops say

An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested Monday after writing a "kill list" at her school desk, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Staff at Riverview Learning Center in Ormond Beach notified a deputy about the "kill list," which contained four names, officials said.

The suspect said she was just playing, officials said.

Image source: Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Still, the girl was charged with making a written threat to kill — a second-degree felony — as well as violating her probation.

The sheriff's office posted video after the girl's arrest showing deputies perp-walking her into a jail cell. A deputy is heard asking her if she had been there before, and she replied in the affirmative.

Image source: Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

Commenters on the sheriff's office Facebook page were taken aback not only by the arrest but also by the suspect's age — as well as the additional charge of a probation violation:

"It's the probation at 11 that has me reading the post twice," one commenter wrote.

"Glad I wasn't the only one who had to re-read about the probation ... at 11!" another user added.

"Can we back up a minute," another commenter interjected. "Did I just read that an 11-year-old is already on probation???"

"I was still playing with dolls at 11," another user reacted.

"The parents have failed the child. Not the system," another commenter offered. "It is the parents who are responsible for getting the child the help she needs. There are plenty of services available — many at no cost. The school/system can't force therapy, stabilize home life, enforce curfew, and monitor friends. Stop blaming the system/community. Parents need to look in the mirror."

Another user opined that "publicly shaming this child goes against what research shows us is more effective in preventing this behavior and ultimately protecting others. To not only release the name of a child, but to create a video of her arrest typically creates worse future outcomes."

The aforementioned sentiment was a main issue in a Blaze News story published earlier this month about another Florida sheriff's office that was under fire after posting a 9-year-old male's mug shot on Facebook after his felony arrest.

