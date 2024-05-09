Blaze News original: The disturbing trend of females as young as 12 who've been accused of brutal physical attacks

Last month, Blaze News focused on a dozen disturbing instances when students got brutally violent with teachers.

Well, half the physical attacks we highlighted were carried out by females — two of whom were only 15 years old at the time.

One of the trends Blaze News has been noticing over the last several years is the apparent increase in younger and younger kids getting charged with violent crimes — and arguably an even more surprising stat is how many of them are very young females.

We're talking age 14 — and as young as 12.

Readers of Blaze News likely recall the shocking story of a 14-year-old girl who was charged as an adult with third-degree murder in connection with the brutal traffic cone beating of a 73-year-old man on a Philadelphia street well after midnight during the summer of 2022.

Officials said Gamara Mosley was seen hitting the victim twice with the traffic cone on camera and possibly another time off-camera, WTXF-TV reported.

Sources told WCAU-TV that the victim was walking past a basketball court when he asked a group of teens why they were out so late.

"It's so evil; how could you do that to a person?" Elsie Stephens, the victim's older sister asked WCAU before adding, "You have a mother and a father; how could you just beat a man until you take off half of his skull?"

Authorities also charged a 14-year-old male as an adult with murder in connection with the attack, but his charges were dismissed, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in March. Other kids turned themselves into police but ultimately weren't charged.

The Inquirer had the following to say in regard to Mosley:

In late February, Mosley’s case was decertified and sent to juvenile court, and she was adjudicated delinquent of murder, conspiracy, and possession of an instrument of crime, according to records. Court administrators did not respond to questions about her sentence. Mosley’s lawyer, Susan M. Lin, declined to comment.

The following are more examples of very young female teens and preteens accused of carrying out violent acts:

Girls, 12 and 13, accused of beating disabled man to death — then walking away in a 'celebratory mood' Three girls — one 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds — were accused of viciously beating a disabled man and leaving him for dead in a Washington, D.C., alley in 2023. The trio allegedly walked away from the "horrific" beatdown in a "celebratory mood." Prosecutors said there is graphic video of the young girls brutally attacking 64-year-old Reggie Brown. An unknown male in his 20s initiated the assault, police said, noting the male reportedly grabbed Brown by the collar and threw him against a brick wall. According to the New York Post, the girls were walking by at the time and one of them asked the male, "Can I fight him?” The male replied, "Yes." The girls allegedly chased Brown down an alley and threw him to the ground, after which they repeatedly kicked and stomped Brown in the head on the concrete, reportedly pulled down Brown's pants, took off his belt, and then beat him with his own belt.

8 teen girls charged with beating, stabbing to death 59-year-old man in Toronto — 3 suspects are 13 years old In addition to the three 13-year-olds, police said three 14-year-old girls and two 16-year-old suspects were arrested in the December 2022 "swarming" attack. The victim was found on a street suffering from multiple stab wounds and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, ABC News said. Police said a number of weapons were recovered from the suspects, but the names of the suspects — all of whom were charged with murder — were not released due to their ages.

Two 12-year-old females charged with aggravated assault in a violent attack that left 55-year-old woman unconscious and in critical condition Police said the victim was "assaulted to the point of unconsciousness" on a train platform in Edmonton, Alberta, and was hospitalized with significant head and facial injuries, CBC News said. The two females approached the victim who was sitting on a bench at night waiting for a train in November 2023, police said, adding that officers caught the females nearby after they fled the scene.

13-year-old female charged in connection with deadly beating of 52-year-old NYC taxi driver The 13-year-old female suspect faces gang assault and theft of service charges, WABC-TV reported, adding that authorities said she took part in the attack in Queens that killed 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah on Aug. 13, 2022. The suspects were accused of refusing to pay their fare and knocking Gyimah to the ground where he hit his head, the station said, adding that a 15-year-old girl and a pair of 20-year-old males previously were charged in the attack.

4 females — all younger than 15 — accused of violently attacking 20-year-old woman they called a 'white b***h with braids' Police found the mob of teens in April 2022 kicking and punching the 20-year-old victim while she was on the ground near Boston's Downtown Crossing. The victim suffered a head injury and later told officers she was attacked because of her hair. Mass Live, citing a police report, said the woman told officers a group of girls approached her and demeaned her as a "white bitch with braids." She reportedly told the group she identifies as Hispanic and started to walk away, but one of the teens chased her and pulled her down by her hair. Several others then allegedly joined in on the attack.

Pair of 14-year-old girls accused in beating of 8-year-old boy Two 14-year-old females and a 15-year-old female were accused in an April 2023 assault against an 8-year-old boy on a sidewalk in Bay City, WNEM-TV reported. The beating was caught on video, and police said the victim suffered minor injuries and didn't need medical attention. At the time of the report, two of the three suspects had been arrested.

13-year-old female arrested, accused of brutally beating girl on school bus in attack that reportedly lasted 15 minutes After the November 2023 physical attack caught on video, the 13-year-old victim from Acadian Middle School in Lafayette, Louisiana, was hospitalized with head trauma contusions, a broken nose, a busted lip, and an injured arm, KLFY-TV reported. It stemmed from a thrown piece of candy intended for a little boy at a pep rally that ended up hitting another student. The victim reportedly apologized immediately, but apparently that wasn't sufficient. In addition to the female who was arrested and charged with simple assault, police charged a 12-year-old boy with simple assault as well, the station said.

Females, 13 and 14, arrested after girl brutally beaten unconscious in attack at school caught on video The April 2022 physical attack against the 13-year-old victim took place in the cafeteria of Gulfstream Academy in Hallandale Beach, Florida, WSVN-TV reported, adding that that victim suffered a broken leg and a head injury. Secret Southerland, 14, appeared before a judge on charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily harm, the station said, adding that Southerland was scheduled to spend at least 21 days in jail on her felony charge. The other teen girl was charged with a misdemeanor. The victim has been scared to go back to school, WSVN said.

Pair of 12-year-old females accused of torturing, beating, confining girl at sleepover — even burning her with lighters Two 12-year-old girls were arrested in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport, Indiana, in late February 2022, WXIN-TV reported. Family members of the victim, a 12-year-old girl, told the station she was invited to what she believed was a sleepover with friends. Renita Contreras, the victim’s aunt, told WXIN her niece instead was "tortured, beaten, confined. Two juvenile females sat on top of her for two hours so she could not breathe, they burned her with cigarette lighters. It goes on and on." The victim also reportedly was cut on her face with a sharp object and had part of her hair shaved, the station said. One of the suspects was charged with the juvenile equivalents of criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, all felonies, WXIN said.

12-year-old female charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping in attack against 13-year-old girl Police described a “disturbing” March 2023 assault against a 13-year-old girl at Jack and Jill Park in Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Police said the victim and her friend snuck out of a house to go to a party, after which the pair were separated, and the victim was taken to the park and “severely beaten.” The 12-year-old female suspect and two other teens were charged with aggravated battery and kidnapping, the paper said.

