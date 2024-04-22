Blaze News original: A dozen disturbing instances when students got brutally violent with teachers

A cellphone video began circulating last week showing a North Carolina high school student slapping a teacher in the face at least twice — and the teacher in the clip stayed seated during the physical attack, just taking it in front of shocked students.

“The f***’s wrong with you?" the student asked the Parkland High School teacher after the physical attack. "What you gonna do, still sit in that chair 'cause you a bitch ... ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped, bitch, go back to teaching ...”

Here's the video (Content warning: Language and racial slur, uttered by the student):

The student's consequence so far? Misdemeanors.

Far from the only instance

Readers of Blaze News are well aware that the unsettling physical attack in a Winston-Salem classroom was far from the only time students got disturbingly violent with teachers and other school staff. Indeed, the beatdowns keep piling up, and the physical attacks seem to get more and more brazen — as if the students know their punishments will be minimal.

Check out a dozen recent examples below:

6'6", 270-pound student brutally knocks out female teacher's aide — apparently over Nintendo switch confiscation Surveillance video shows the 17-year-old male charging at the victim and knocking her to the floor inside Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, in February 2023. He was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm. Joan Naydich, the 57-year-old victim, was hospitalized for her injuries and released — and she denied taking the student's Nintendo device. A judge last June declared the special-needs suspect competent to stand trial.

Female HS student — just 15 years old — unleashes vicious beatdown on teacher: 'I don't give a f*** if you're an adult or not!' A 15-year-old Georgia high school girl brutally attacked a teacher in January 2023 — a beating captured on cellphone video — and the girl was sentenced to a year behind bars. The attack took place at Heritage High School in Conyers. Raw video shows the student getting in the teacher's face and hollering, “I don’t give a f*** if you’re an adult or not! You’re not gonna talk to me like that, you dumbass bitch!” The teacher, Tiwana Turner, told WAGA-TV the girl was angry about her phone being confiscated. Turner was hospitalized with leg injuries and initially was unable to walk. Turner added to WAGA that she's noticed a distinct negative change in student temperament since she began teaching 27 years ago. "I would say that if I had to start teaching with this generation of students, I wouldn’t have been able to," she noted to the station.

HS student punches teacher in face apparently over confiscated cell phone; student charged with felony assault A student at Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, was caught on video punching a teacher in the face in April 2023. The violence apparently was over a confiscated cell phone. A raw video of the altercation shows the student ordering the teacher, "Gimme my f***in' phone, [N-word]!" After repeated demands from the student, the teacher tells the student, "Go sit down." With that, the student socks the teacher in the face with an audible thud, after which screams are heard. Later the teacher said he was back in the classroom and "will not be deterred" from educating students despite the violent actions of one. He also said it's his understanding that the student was charged with felony assault.

6-year-old elementary school student intentionally shoots teacher Who can forget the shocking news in early 2023 that a 6-year-old elementary school student shot a teacher — and did so intentionally? First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Swerner was shot in the chest but recovered — and later filed a $40 million lawsuit against the district's school board claiming negligence. While the student — a boy — was not charged, his mother was indicted on charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child. By August, newly unsealed documents reportedly indicated that the boy bragged about the shooting and allegedly told a staff member "I did it," and "I got my mom's gun last night," and "I shot that b**** dead."

75-year-old teacher says student brutally beat him and district refused to take action; student later charged with felonies Rob Gooding said he was substitute teaching at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis on Feb. 1 when a large student he described as a "man child" — about 6'2" and weighing about 280 pounds — attacked him. Gooding said an ambulance took him to a hospital and that a school police officer told him, "We have been instructed by the higher-ups, which is the district, not to handcuff or arrest the kid." About a month later Gooding learned that the student was charged with felony battery and criminal recklessness in juvenile court.

Female high-schooler caught on video beating up 65-year-old high school teacher in hallway while crowd 'circled up' on them, hooting and hollering In the January incident, video shows the student dragging the female science teacher on the floor at Normandy High School, KSDK-TV reported, adding that the teacher appeared to be trying to restrain the student as the student kicked and punched her. Police told KSDK that criminal charges against the student will be sought through St. Louis County Juvenile Courts. A month later the teacher, Sheryl Rogers, told KSDK she had been on leave in order to recover. What's more, Rogers retired from teaching in 2022 — but colleagues begged her to return due to a need for science teachers.

Yet another student gets physical with teacher for taking phone — but this time teacher fights back Video sent to WRAL-TV shows a North Carolina substitute teacher and a juvenile student arguing over the phone in a Rocky Mount High School classroom in April 2023. The student appeared to attempt to grab the phone from the teacher's hand, after which the teacher shoved the student away. With that, the student took a swing at the teacher with her right arm — and then the brawl began. The teacher soon brought the student to the floor, threw a few punches, and pinned the screaming student while hollering for someone to get another teacher into the classroom. Soon after the teacher and student both were charged with simple assault, WTVD-TV reported. The teacher later reportedly quit the teaching profession.

Female high-schooler caught on video allegedly pepper-spraying male teacher for confiscating her phone; charges later loomed The incident took place in May 2023 at Tennessee's Antioch High School, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Nashville. The New York Post reported that the individual who posted the original video said this was the second time a student attacked the teacher in question, noting that two months prior a student who was caught cheating on a test punched the teacher in the face for taking a phone from the student. The student who allegedly pepper-sprayed the teacher reportedly was to be charged with misdemeanor assault, WSMV-TV reported.

Video shows female student, 15, punching and stomping on teacher Police in Buffalo, New York, confirmed the incident took place in the cafeteria of Burgard Vocational High School on Sept. 20, 2023, and that the student was charged with assault and harassment, WGRZ-TV reported. Sources added to the station that the student was set to return to classes at Burgard in November; WGRZ said it was working to confirm the return date — but the district said it couldn't comment on a student's discipline.

Student gets in teacher's face, shoves him, and asks, 'What's up, boy?' Teacher soon responds, student throws punches Cellphone video was rolling when a student began fighting a teacher in a classroom at Golden Valley High School in Merced, California, in March 2023, KMPH-TV reported. Merced Union High School District told the station it has investigated the incident and can't provide further details due to privacy laws. KMPH said video shows a student approaching the teacher and asking him, "What's up, boy?" and getting in the teacher's face and shoving him. Soon the teacher throws a clipboard at the student, the station said, after which the student begins throwing punches at the teacher. KMPH said it appears the teacher tried to hold the student in a headlock until the student surrendered.

Female student, 16, allegedly pummels 50-year-old HS teacher in classroom — and gets 5-day suspension The student reportedly struck the teacher several times in Gorton High School in Yonkers, New York, in June 2023, while the teacher was on the floor behind her desk. The student wasn't identified because of her age, but she was arrested after an investigation and charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony. The student reportedly faced expulsion.

Mob of 9th-graders accused of beating up, hospitalizing female assistant principal as she tried to break up fight The melee took place in April 2023 at Westfield High School in Spring, Texas. “Three or four ... kids jumped in on her and just pummeled her to the ground, and they are kicking her and pulling her hair,” a teacher told KPRC-TV. “She loves those kids. ..." However, the Daily Mail said video that "appears to show the brutal beating" includes shouts of "bitch" and "ho." KPRC said the victim was rushed to a hospital with "excruciating head pain that will need to be monitored," and her family said she was unable to talk after the attack and would need a CT scan. KHOU-TV reported that she was later discharged.

