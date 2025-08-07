Trump orders new US census to exclude illegal aliens

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump ordered that the U.S. census be updated in order to cut out the counting of illegal aliens.

The president issued the decree from his Truth Social account. Many on the right have been calling for the census to count only legal residents, while Democrats have benefitted from increased representation in districts with large illegal alien populations.

'People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS.'

"I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024," wrote Trump.

"People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS," he added.

If Trump is successful, a new census may lead to some states with large illegal alien populations losing congressional seats.

Democrats immediately assailed the order and accused the president of acting unconstitutionally.

"This is wholly unconstitutional. The Constitution mandates a census every ten years that counts every single person in the country, regardless of their citizenship status," responded Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York.

"When Trump tried to do this in 2020, the courts flat out rejected it. The Constitution is plain and simple: 'whole number of persons,'" he added.

Nadler was referring to an attempt by Trump in his first term to include a citizenship question on the census in 2020. The Supreme Court rejected that order on the basis the government was not giving its real motivation in adding the question.

CNBC reported that the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the newest census order.

