Joe Rogan questions Sen. Fetterman about scheme to use illegal aliens to 'rig' swing states for Democrats

Tens of millions of illegal aliens have stolen into the U.S. since January 2021, killing citizens, tracking in lethal drugs and once-controlled diseases, siphoning taxpayer-funded welfare benefits, displacing schoolchildren, and in some cases, threatening the integrity of American elections.

Rather than take ownership for the deadly crisis, border czar Kamala Harris has repeatedly blamed President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for the failure of the so-called "bipartisan" border bill, which Democrats have memorialized as a kind of would-be panacea.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) did his best to amplify this narrative on the Saturday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," but the titular host made clear he wasn't buying what the senator was selling. Rogan suggested that Democrats aren't looking for a solution to the border crisis but are instead using the border crisis to solve their problem of incomplete political control.

'You're rigging the system.'

When discussing the matter of immigration, Fetterman told Rogan, "Democrats are saying, 'Hey though, we need a secure border, we — you know — it's a significant issue.' And if I thought there was any kinds of issues and I've been very vigilant throughout, I've been actively involved in those kinds of things, and I've never witnessed those kinds of a thing."

"What do you mean by 'issues?'" said Rogan. "Like, what kind of issues are you talking about? You're talking about people letting people in, in order to get votes?"

"Well, it's not, there's not that level kinds. I don't think there's that level of kinds of organization," responded the senator.

Rogan balked at the suggestion that the crisis underway is not courtesy of some coordinated efforts, stating:

But there is a [level of] organization that's moving these people to swing states. There is a significant number of these people that are illegal immigrants that have made their way to swing states. And then there's been calls for amnesty. There's been calls for allowing these people to have a pathway to citizenship and allow them to vote. The fear that a lot of people have is that this is a coordinated effort to take these people that you're allowing to come into the country, then you're providing them with all sorts of services like food stamps and housing and setting them up, and then providing a pathway to amnesty. And then you would have voters that would be significantly voting towards the Democrats because they're the people that enabled them to come into the country in the first place, first place and provided them with those services.

"This is a big fear that people have," added Rogan, "that you're rigging the system and that this will turn all these states into essentially locked-blue like California is."

This fear was recently expressed by Elon Musk, who noted on his social media platform, "The Dems have imported massive numbers of illegals to swing states. Triple digit increases over the past 4 years! Their STATED plan is to give them citizenship as soon as possible, turning all swing states Dem. America would then become a one-party, deep blue socialist state."

Musk was referencing data that suggested the Biden-Harris administration was flooding red states with inadmissible migrants under the Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela program.

'The apportionment of House seats and votes in the Electoral College among the states is based on total population — not citizenship or legal status.'

Rogan's suggestion left Fetterman stammering. After re-centering himself with the defeatist suggestion, "Immigration is always going to be a tough issue in our nation," the senator proceeded to recycle Harris' suggestion that the "bipartisan" border bill was a step in the right direction but was ultimately tripped up by Trump.

"They had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border, bipartisan [bill] and that went down because Trump, he declared that, that, that's, that's a bad deal after it was negotiated with the other side," said Fetterman, glossing over Democrats' rejection of the robust Secure the Border Act of 2023 from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) just months earlier.

Having evidently looked into the specifics of the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, H. R. 815, Rogan responded, "But didn't that deal also involve amnesty? And didn't that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year? I think it was 2 million people."

Blaze News previously reported that the bill included emergency authority provisions that would enable the federal government to shut down the border if the average number of illegal alien encounters reached between 4,000 and 5,000 per day for seven consecutive days. Over 1.4 million illegal aliens could therefore steal into the country without triggering a clamp down.

"So it was still the same sort of situation," continued Rogan. "Their fear is exactly what I talked about: that these people will be moved to swing states and that will be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever."

When Fetterman attempted to dive back into empty rhetoric, Rogan intimated that it only took Republicans tens of thousands of votes across several counties to win certain states in 2016, so tens of millions of illegal aliens, strategically placed then rendered loyal to Democrats with handouts and amnesty, could "rig those states undeniably."

Steven Camarota, the director of research for the Center of Immigration Studies, noted in a recent op-ed that illegal aliens don't necessarily have to vote to impact American elections.

The apportionment of House seats and votes in the Electoral College among the states is based on total population — not citizenship or legal status. The Census Bureau is clear that naturalized citizens, as well as non-citizens such as green card holders, foreign students, guestworkers and illegal immigrants are captured in the census every 10 years.

Accordingly, political operatives playing the long game need only deluge blue states with illegal aliens to increase their representation in Congress and the Electoral College.

Because the legal and illegal immigrant population is so large and unevenly distributed across the country, it causes some states to gain seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Electoral College at the expense of others.

A Center for Immigration Studies investigation revealed last week that the inclusion of legal and illegal immigrants in the 2020 census shifted 17 House seats.

Fetterman told Rogan, "Immigration is changing our nation," stressing that it is "generally for a good thing."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!