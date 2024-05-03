Biden sent HOW MANY migrants to THIS red state?!

According to a new report, internal DHS data has revealed that the Biden administration has flown hundreds of thousands of “inadmissible” migrants into U.S. cities — and the top 15 cities are eye-opening.

The controversial CHNV mass-parole program has used American tax dollars to send migrants who have claimed refugee status all over the country, but the state with the most migrants is, of course, the red state of Florida.

“We’re just flying these people, without knowing who they really are,” Glenn Beck says, disturbed.

“Now, these aren’t the people who came across the border, these are the ones that the United States government went out to and said, ‘Hey, is anybody a refugee? If you’re a refugee, I got free tickets to America,’” he adds.

According to the report, 91,000 migrants were flown in from January through August 2023 to Miami, Florida. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, received 60,000 migrants.

Those were the top two cities of the fifteen, but the third received much less.

Compared to Miami’s 91,000 and Fort Lauderdale’s 60,000 — New York City came in at number three with 14,000.

“Wait a minute, that’s quite a spread there,” Glenn says, shocked.

Houston, Texas, received 8,000, and at number five, Orlando, Florida, received 6,000. Tampa, Florida, was also on the list.

Stu Burguiere is confused by the decision to send so many migrants to red states rather than states with sanctuary cities.

“If you’re the Biden administration, you keep telling everyone that people in the South, in the red states, hate immigrants, they’re racists, they’re xenophobes, they don’t have any programs for them,” Stu says.

“So, why would you continue to keep bringing them to Florida and Texas? Why wouldn’t you bring them to the cities that have all these wonderful programs you’ve passed?”

