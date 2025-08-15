Louisiana man who intentionally dragged officer for 500 feet with his truck is charged with murder after officer dies

A Louisiana police officer who was dragged for 500 feet from a truck died of his injuries, and the man accused of intentionally striking him is now charged with murder.

Gad Black, 41, bragged on social media about hitting Sgt. Caleb Eisworth with his Ford F-150 truck in June, according to prosecutors. Eisworth was hospitalized with very serious injuries, as previously reported by Blaze Media, but he died on Sunday.

'Check Him Out on Joor Rd. Stretched One.'

Black appeared in court Monday and was relatively calm when officials upgraded his charges to include murder. He is also facing hate-crime charges.

Eisworth was driving home on his police motorcycle when he was struck by Black near Greenwell Springs Road and Joor Road at about 11 a.m., according to prosecutors.

"Check Him Out on Joor Rd. Stretched One," Black allegedly wrote on Facebook.

He appeared in court virtually before Commissioner Nicole Robinson.

Black's family released a statement offering condolences to the family of the officer, who was a 23-year veteran of the force.

"On behalf of the Black family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sergeant Caleb Eisworth. We are heartbroken to learn of his passing, and our prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Black's sanity hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3 before Judge Donald Johnson.

"The sanity issue has been raised, not sure if the commission has been selected or picked, but I anticipate that one will be," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "That will determine his mental condition at the time of the offense and currently to assist counsel."

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux condemned the suspect after his arrest in June.

"This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on an officer — one of our community's protectors — and it strikes at the very heart of public safety," Gautreaux said in part.

