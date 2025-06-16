Louisiana man intentionally dragged officer for 500 feet with his truck — then bragged about it on social media, police say

Louisiana police said a man committed a "deliberate and cowardly" attack on an officer on Monday that left him in extremely critical condition at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Gad Black, 41, allegedly drove his Ford F-150 truck into Sgt. Caleb Eisworth as the officer was on his way home from work on his police motorcycle. Black knocked Eisworth off his vehicle and then dragged him for 500 feet.

'We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and fully committed to ensuring the individual responsible is held accountable.'

Investigators believe Eisworth was struck at about 11 a.m. near Greenwell Springs Road and Joor Road, according to WAFB-TV.

Police found that Black had allegedly bragged about the attack on social media and named one of the roads.

“Check Him Out on Joor Rd. Stretched One,” read the alleged post on Facebook.

Eisworth, who is a 23-year veteran of the force, suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, and various other injuries.

Black was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, but authorities said there will likely be other charges filed against him.

The suspect had been previously hit with a slew of charges in 2014 after he led police on a chase and put many lives in danger, including that of his 9-year-old son, who was riding in the passenger seat. Police used a spike strip to disable his vehicle, and when Black abandoned the car, he assaulted both an officer and a dog while trying to escape.

However, prosecutors agreed to a plea deal that dropped all of the charges except aggravated flight from an officer, and a judge sentenced him to only three years of probation.

Image Source: Baton Rouge Police Dep. Facebook photo screenshot

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on an officer — one of our community’s protectors — and it strikes at the very heart of public safety,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux about the Monday attack.

"We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and fully committed to ensuring the individual responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he added. "I want Sgt. Eisworth’s family, his BRPD family, and all of East Baton Rouge Parish to know that we are standing with and praying for you."

