NFL platforms ‘child-friendly’ drag queen cheerleaders

The NFL is pushing hard for male cheerleaders, with 12 of the teams featuring a DEI cheer lineup this season.

The Baltimore Ravens will have 19 male cheerleaders on their squad.

While fans are not happy, some claim that there have always been male cheerleaders — but there is a major difference between the male cheerleaders of the past and present.

“There are certain teams I saw this with the Rams when I had season tickets in the early '90s. They were at Anaheim Stadium. There were the regular Ram cheerleaders that wore the regular, skimpy suits, kind of looked like they were doing gymnastics,” BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim says on “Fearless with Jason Whitlock.”

“And there’s also a cheer squad, which they had, they were much more innocent, right? And those groups had big muscular guys because someone had to lift the girls and catch them as they’re doing the flips,” he continues.



“They were not acting or dressed like they were feminine. Like, you could tell those guys were in good shape. ... When you’re acting very feminine and sexualizing it, I think that’s the issue that certain people are having,” he adds.

BlazeTV contributor and former NFL wide receiver TJ Moe jokes that he is “one of those people.”

“Look, this is very flamboyant. It’s very gay. It’s openly, obviously, both of those things. There's no argument against that. Anybody who has a pair of eyes would tell you that. It’s the logical extension of, you know, the first openly trans cheerleader with Carolina that happened a few years ago,” Moe says.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock agrees with both Kim and Moe and isn’t surprised by the NFL’s move to force male cheerleaders down fans' throats.

“The NFL, I have low expectations for it. It bothers me that they’re going along with this. All this is a softer, more effective, child-friendly drag show. That's all this is. It's more effective,” Whitlock says.

“Your 8-year-old son says, ‘Daddy who’s this gym guy, and why is he dressed like a girl, what’s going on here?’ ... it just sparks conversations and puts thoughts in kids' heads,” he adds.

