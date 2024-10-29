Grieving mother spotlights Biden-Harris admin's border failures in powerful new Trump ad: ‘Failed my daughter’

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump released a poignant campaign advertisement on Monday afternoon that illustrates the heartbreaking consequences of the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies.



The ad features Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn, who was allegedly brutally murdered by two illegal aliens from Venezuela. The men were initially captured by Border Patrol and released into the interior of the country just weeks before the murder in Houston, Texas.

'I truly believe this all could have been prevented.'

The suspects, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, are being investigated for potential ties to the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which has increased its presence in the U.S. under the current administration’s leadership.

On June 17, 2024, the men allegedly lured Jocelyn under a bridge as she was walking back home from a nearby convenience store. The suspects were accused of stripping her, binding her hands and ankles, sexually assaulting her for hours, and ultimately strangling her to death.

In Trump’s latest campaign ad, Jocelyn’s mother details the horrific murder and reaffirms her support of more robust border policies.

Alexis Nungaray said she woke up that morning to find her daughter was not home. She noticed her phone’s location was pinging a couple of minutes from their home.

“I start driving to the direction the phone was being pinged at, and I see a couple cop cars with lights on. I see yellow tape. And immediately my heart drops and sinks to the bottom of my stomach,” Nungaray stated.

“Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration and our borders,” she continued. “If we had better border policies and not open border and not these catch-and-release policies, I truly believe this all could have been prevented.”

“Under her being vice president of this country, my daughter’s life was ripped away from her,” Nungaray added. “She had her entire life ahead of her. My daughter is six feet in the ground based off of policies that she allowed to keep. Kamala Harris did have one job, and she not only failed, not me, she failed my daughter.”

Nungaray explained that Trump reached out to her after Jocelyn’s murder and gave her “his sincerest condolences as not a former president, but just as a father — someone who cares.”

She stated that with Trump back in office, “I can at least know that my next child will be safe in this country.”