12-year-old girl's suspected murderers may be linked to bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua gang, warrant reveals

The two Venezuelan men accused of the brutal murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston are being investigated for possible links to the transnational criminal organization Tren da Aragua, according to search warrants obtained by KPRC-TV.



In June, 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Jose Peña Ramos — both of whom were unlawfully in the United States — allegedly lured Nungaray under a bridge after she stopped at a convenience store. The males, who were charged with capital murder for her death, allegedly stripped her, bound her wrists and ankles, and sexually assaulted her for hours. The child was strangled to death, and her body was tossed in a bayou.

Search warrants KPRC obtained revealed that Houston police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the males for possible ties to TDA.

Authorities reportedly discovered that one of the males displayed emojis on his TikTok account bio frequently tied to TDA gang members. The emojis included a ninja, crossed swords, and a building.

According to KPRC, the search warrant read, “TdA will use certain slang and emojis in their communications with one another to identify themselves.”

Authorities also noted that the account included a Spanish message that they described as implying “TdA gang membership” and being “a call to members inside and outside the country.”

Investigators stated that additional indicators — including specific clothing, shoes, and hand signals — also were found on the account and also suggested TDA ties.

On a social media account believed to belong to Peña, law enforcement discovered a video of him with two star tattoos on his shoulders and a rose tattoo on his hands, both of which also are symbols frequently associated with the gang

Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, told KPRC, “It makes it seem more real that these people are monsters, and that these are evil people who do heinous things, don’t have a heart, who have no compassion for anybody.”

“We really have no business burying our kids, they’re supposed to bury us,” she continued. “This proves that these are very horrible people and … it wasn’t an accident that just went too far.”

“I needed to turn my pain into power and just make a difference,” she added. “I will use my last breath fighting for her.”