Latest alleged rape and murder of a young American by illegal aliens pinned on Biden

Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl, was brutally murdered on June 17. A pair of illegal aliens from Venezuela who stole into the nation under the Biden administration's watch allegedly lured the girl under a bridge, stripped her, tied her up, subjected her to hours of sexual torment, strangled her, then tossed her lifeless body in a swampy creek near the North Freeway.

Nungaray's body was found by Billie Jackson, who was driving home from dropping off her husband. Jackson told KTRK-TV, "I drove past, and when I looked up the creek, I thought it was a mannequin. I did a U-turn, and I stopped on the bridge, put my flashers on, looked down, and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 immediately."

The Houston Police Department confirmed Thursday that suspects Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26, — whom the Associated Press was apparently keen not to identify as illegal aliens — were charged with capital murder in the 232nd State District Court.

Nungary's suspected killers. (Houston Police Department)

Nungaray, whose committal service is scheduled for Thursday, is one of the latest in a seemingly interminable series of American innocents victimized by foreign nationals whom the Biden administration has failed to keep out or send packing.

Earlier this month, an illegal alien from Ecuador who stole into the country months after Biden took power reportedly came upon two teens hanging out in Queens park, drew a "large machete-style knife," then forced them to a remote area of the park, where he allegedly raped the young girl.

Another illegal alien suspected of raping and murdering beloved Maryland mother of five Rachel Morin was also arrested this month. Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler indicated there's a good chance Morin was not the illegal alien's first victim, reported WBFF-TV.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have underscored who they believe is ultimately to blame for this grisly trend.

"We have a new Biden Migrant Killing," Trump wrote on his platform. "It's only going to get worse, and it's all Crooked Joe Biden's fault. He's a disgrace to the Office of the President, he's a disgrace to America."

Trump signaled interest in having Biden explain at Thursday's presidential debate "why he has allowed MILLIONS of people to come into our Country illegally!"

Not including the month of June, over 1.69 million illegal aliens have already stolen across the southern border this fiscal year. Nearly 1 million of those were single adults.

The Trump campaign echoed the candidate on X, noting, "The brutal murders of these Americans is on the hands of Biden — and the evil Biden migrants he released into our country."

The House Committee on Homeland Security explained in a breakdown last week that the Biden administration set the stage for these kinds of murders and rapes by illegal aliens, in part, by ending "policies and practices that could have prevented these tragedies" such as the "remain in Mexico policy." The congressional committee also noted that the Biden administration's under-use of detention all but ensures that illegal aliens like Nungaray's suspected killers end up roaming the land, free of accountability.

The committee further noted that the notion that illegal aliens crossing the border can be adequately vetted or screened is a sick joke with a frequently deadly punch line delivered at citizens' expense. Additionally, the committed stressed that the so-called "bipartisan Senate border bill" Biden frequently suggests would have served as a corrective would have done nothing to prevent these tragedies.

Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) said, "These tragedies could have been avoided if the Biden administration would simply enforce the laws they swore to uphold. It's truly that simple."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in a statement last week, "These men are illegal aliens and Jocelyn Nungaray would still be alive and with her family if not for Joe Biden’s open border policies. The Biden administration is directly responsible."

Extra to advocating that both illegal aliens should receive the death penalty if found guilty, Cruz said that Nungaray's family deserves justice in the way of meaningful remedies to the problem of illegal immigration.

"Joe Biden is out of excuses: He must reinstate Remain in Mexico and end catch-and-release immediately, or we will lose more innocent life. There is no time for half measures — we need to look at what works, and do it now," said Cruz.

When the White House released what appeared to be template responses to the deaths of Morin and Nungaray, Tuberville wrote, "Shameful. Innocent people were murdered by illegal immigrants and the @WhiteHouse still REFUSES to accept responsibility."

The Biden campaign has desperately attempted to displace blame, suggesting the fault instead lies with Biden's opponent, who has been out of office for years.

"Donald Trump is making Americans less safe by blocking the border deal," Lauren Hitt, a Biden campaign spokeswoman, told NBC News.

