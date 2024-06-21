AP leaves out illegal immigration status of the two men accused of killing 12-year-old

The Associated Press is facing criticism for leaving out important details in their initial write up of the case of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted and killed allegedly by two Venezuelans who illegally crossed into the United States recently.

Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, and Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, are accused of luring Jocelyn Nungaray, of Houston, Texas, under a bridge, holding her there for two hours, taking her pants off, tying her up, and then throwing her body in a bayou after killing her.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin confirmed both men had illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, earlier this year and were released after being processed by Border Patrol.

'Entire story doesn’t mention that the murderers were ILLEGAL ALIENS.'

Many of these details you would not know about if you only read the write up from the Associated Press. The outlet's report simply labels the suspects as "two men" without informing readers of their nationality and legal status despite those facts being well-publicized:

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, each face a charge of capital murder in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray, police said. The medical examiner has determined that her cause of death was strangulation. It was unclear if the two suspects had attorneys yet to speak on their behalf. Their names were not listed in jail or court records as of Thursday afternoon.

Due to the AP being a wire service, its version of the incident, missing details and all, was republished in many other national and local news outlets across the country.

Users on X slammed the AP for leaving out the reasons behind the tragic death.

Nungaray's case is sadly far from the only case where illegal immigrants who have taken advantage of the border crisis triggered by the Biden administration are suspects in different murders all around the United States. This week alone has seen several new cases where illegal immigrants are alleged to be behind horrific crimes.

The Washington Examiner reported on Friday an illegal immigrant from Honduras released into the United States during the Biden administration has pleaded guilty in Iowa to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

