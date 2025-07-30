Trump reveals real reason his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ended

President Trump gave reporters new information as to why he stopped associating with infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president was asked about Epstein taking some of his employees from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's prized resort and golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said on Monday that Epstein betrayed him years ago by hiring multiple people who had worked at the Florida resort. On Tuesday, Trump confirmed that at least some of them were young women.

'I think that was one of the people. He stole her.'

A reporter asked, "Were some of the workers that were taken from you — were some of them young women?"

Trump at first replied that he did not want to say before eventually confirming.

"Well, I don't want to say, but everyone knows the people that were taken. And it was the concept of taking people that work for me is bad. But that story's been pretty well out there. And the answer is yes. They were."

The reporter then asked what kind of roles the young women had while working for Trump.

"In the spa. Yeah. It's people that work in the spa," the president clarified before boasting about the great amenities at the Mar-a-Lago spa. "People were taken out of the spa — hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.'"

Trump said he "didn't know" that Epstein was poaching his employees and confronted him over the issue afterward.

"I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen. We don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'Out of here.'"

Immediately after those remarks, a female reporter asked the president about one of Epstein's victims.

RELATED: Trump blasts Democrats on Epstein files during Scotland trip: 'The whole thing is a hoax!'

"Mr. President," the reporter began just before 2 p.m., "did one of those stolen, you know, persons, did that include Virginia Giuffre?"

Giuffre had claimed in a 2016 deposition that Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked her after picking her up from Mar-a-Lago. According to the Washington Post, Giuffre said her father had worked in the maintenance department at Mar-a-Lago and got her a "summer job" as a locker room attendant.

"I don't know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so," Trump responded to the question. "I think that was one of the people. He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know."

Giuffre said in the deposition that Maxwell wanted to hire her as a "traveling masseuse," which eventually led to her allegedly being instructed to have sex with people even though she was 16 and 17 years old.

RELATED: Trust the FBI? Not until it tells us about Thomas Crooks

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

Trump had famously said in 2019 that he "wasn't a fan" of Epstein and that he had a "falling-out with him" about 15 years prior.

Recently, White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, "The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep," referring to Epstein.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

