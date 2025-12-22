Suicide pod creator debuts latest invention: 'Fast, reliable, drug free' suicide collar

Dr. Philip Nitschke argues that his products should be the ones governments use to kill its citizens.

Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco suicide pod first introduced in 2021, says he has been interested in euthanasia since he was a young medical school graduate in Australia in the late 1980s.

'Fast, reliable, drug free ... and, importantly, unrestrictable!'

Nitschke's pod raised great suspicions in 2024 after the death of its first user — which Nitschke was not present for — sparked an investigation into whether she actually died willingly in the machine as opposed to foul play.

Just over a year later, Nitschke has introduced his latest deadly invention, the Exit Kairos Kollar, named from his company Exit International. According to the Daily Mail, Nitschke recently demonstrated the collar on a plastic mannequin in front of 20 willing observers.

The doctor explained that the collar puts pressure on the carotid arteries and baroreceptors in the neck, which cuts off blood flow to the brain. This causes the wearer to lose consciousness, and if the collar remains, the user would go brain-dead.

The collar produces the same effect as a blood choke in mixed martial arts, which renders a combatant unconscious only for a few moments as blood flow returns. However, the collar would permanently restrict blood flow, resulting in death.

In September, Nitschke argued on X that the United Kingdom should use his products, the Kairos Kollar and the Sarco, as drug-free methods of government-assisted suicide: "Lords think the Bill 'should contain a definitive list of substances to be used in the life-ending process' which will immediately rule out the use of drug free Sarco and the Kairos Kollar!" Nitschke wrote.

Before his demonstration in November, Nitschke again boasted on X about the "fast" and "reliable" nature of his drug-free, death-causing invention.

"The Exit Kairos Kollar, an important development in the assisted dying quest," he exclaimed. "Fast, reliable, drug free ... and, importantly, unrestrictable!"

Controversy swirled around the Sarco pod in 2024 when firm the Last Resort allowed a 64-year-old woman to be the first person to use it to end her life. Co-president Florian Willet was held in pretrial detention for 70 days following the woman's death in a forest in Merishausen, Switzerland; he was suspected of strangling her to death after the pod failed to take her life.

However, homicide charges were later dropped by Swiss authorities who noted that there was a "strong suspicion of inciting and assisting suicide," according to People.

On May 5, 2025, Willet himself died by assisted suicide in Cologne, Germany. According Nitschke, Willet suffered psychological damage during his two months of detention.

"Gone was his warm smile and self-confidence," Nitschke said. “In its place was a man who was deeply traumatized by the experience of incarceration and the wrongful accusation of strangulation."

Nitschke claimed that Willet was suffering from hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized behavior due to "acute polymorphic psychotic disorder."

As for the collar's moniker, "kairos" is a storied Greek term indicating the crucial, proper moment. Since Hippocrates, whose eponymous oath famously requires doctors first "do no harm," the word has referred in medicine to the critical opportunity to make the correct diagnosis or administer the right treatment. "Kairos" appears 86 times in the New Testament, where it especially refers to the appointed time for God's direct action or purpose.

