China's quiet penetration of Latin America is hiding in plain sight

One does not usually think of the Patagonian desert or the Andean highlands as front lines of a strategic threat.

But geography has a way of asserting itself in surprising places.

In the dry, thin air of Neuquén, Argentina, or the high-altitude silence of Amachuma, Bolivia, the landscape is being remapped by high-gain dish antennas operating in S-, X-, and Ka-bands. They are described as instruments of science, part of a “Global South” solidarity that promises peaceful modernization and multipolar governance.

In the vocabulary of space systems engineering, however, these sites are something else entirely: They are the “ground segment,” the nervous system that makes a satellite controllable and its data harvestable.

In recent decades, the distinction between civilian and military space has effectively collapsed.

Because the Earth rotates and orbits are indifferent to national boundaries, a space program requires a global footprint to maintain a reliable contact window. To command a spacecraft or manage sensitive telemetry, one needs a station on the other side of the globe to fill the coverage gap. In recent decades, China has found this “other side” in Latin America, accumulating a geographically distributed set of access points, some operated through joint ventures, others through 50-year leases.

A ground station translates geography into data flows and turns orbital motion into actionable schedules, providing the ability to track satellites, receive their transmissions, and map space objects as a strategic inventory. These functions are logistical accelerators: They shorten delays and stabilize communications. They are militarily meaningful even when they are not overtly militarized.

Consider the Neuquén deep-space station in Argentina. The 2014 Cooperation Agreement, registered with the United Nations, is a masterpiece of legal clarity and operational opacity. It grants China broad tax exemptions and includes a clause stating that the Argentine government “will not interfere with or interrupt” the station’s normal activities. The term of the agreement is 50 years. While a 2016 Additional Protocol stipulates that the facility is exclusively for nonmilitary use, the enforcement mechanism is nonexistent. Argentina has no physical oversight of the station’s operations; the host state owns the territory but lacks visibility into the software configurations, encryption layers, and the routing of the signals being collected. The station is a “black box” protected by treaty.

Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

In recent decades, the distinction between civilian and military space has effectively collapsed. Contemporary militaries depend on satellites for navigation, intelligence, and command-and-control. The ground facilities that return that data occupy a gray zone where science and security share the same hardware and the same personnel. This is what the U.S. Department of War calls “military-civil fusion”: the strategy of building military requirements into civilian infrastructure. The same 35-meter antenna that downlinks images of a distant nebula can eavesdrop on a competitor’s satellite or provide the tracking data necessary for counterspace targeting.

The institutional arrangements reinforce this interpretation. The Neuquén site is managed by the Xi’an Satellite Control Center, which operates under China Satellite Launch and Tracking Control General. Western analysts note that CLTC was previously integrated into the PLA Strategic Support Force’s Space Systems Department. While a 2024 restructuring replaced the Strategic Support Force with a new Information Support Force, the strategic logic remains the same: tight integration of civilian and military capabilities under party-state direction.

In Bolivia, the dynamic takes on a different hue, one of national prestige and financial dependency. The Amachuma ground station, while serving Bolivia’s communications satellite, also enables Beijing to surveil skies far beyond its own borders. The project arrived as a package: infrastructure plus credit, training, and political symbolism. It is a 21st-century iteration of dependency theory, where development arrives as a structural constraint. Whoever controls the “black box” controls not only the capability but also the narrative of what that capability is doing.

The story repeats across the continent with minor variations. In Venezuela, ground stations like El Sombrero are physically embedded in military-adjacent geography, located within the Captain Manuel Ríos Aerospace Base. In Chile and Brazil, the infrastructure is softer: scientific collaborations and radio telescopes that can track near-Earth objects and improve space situational awareness, a foundational requirement for modern warfare.

China’s 2025 policy paper on Latin America frames these projects as aerospace cooperation and an invitation to join the International Lunar Research Station. It uses a rhetoric of solidarity against unilateral bullying. By contrast, the 2026 House Select Committee report sees an integrated network that boosts the PLA’s warfighting capacity. This divergence results from the dual-use nature of the technology and the secrecy surrounding it. When the evidence is encrypted or contractually insulated, knowledge becomes a matter of which authority one trusts.

Whoever can shorten the cycle from sensing to command gains the edge in a crisis. Latin America has become a geographically valuable extension of China’s ground segment, filling gaps in its coverage. These stations may not be actively engaged in military operations at the moment. One may nevertheless question why an infrastructure capable of such functions is being embedded so deeply, and so quietly, into the soil of the Western Hemisphere.