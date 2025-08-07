Hunter Biden rejects Epstein suicide story, cites evidence of foul play

The official narrative is that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide via hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019.

Of course, nobody believes that — including Hunter Biden, apparently.

In a recent interview on “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan,” Hunter made it clear that he doesn’t buy the Epstein suicide narrative any more than the rest of the country does.

Liz Wheeler played a clip of his surprising comments on a recent episode of the “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“Do you think it was, like, a suicide?” Callaghan asked.

“No, nobody does. I mean, really — except for, all of a sudden, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino,” Hunter scoffed.

He then listed multiple reasons why the suicide narrative falls flat.

He first brought up renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who observed the autopsy and resolutely determined that Epstein almost certainly died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

“He talks about all the different ... fractures in his neck and how it was impossible that he could have done that,” Hunter said.

He then pointed to Michael Franzese’s recent interview with NewsNation, during which he claimed suicide was virtually impossible in the cell Epstein occupied. Franzese was a former mob boss who was incarcerated in the exact same cell as Epstein years prior.

“I spent seven months on that tier and in those cells, and the first thing I have to say: There’s just no way you are able to commit suicide. There’s just no way. There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling. There’s nothing from the — you’d have to be a midget and work really hard to try to hang yourself,” he said .

Hunter’s third reason for dismissing the suicide narrative was the security footage of the night Epstein died. “You have the tape that comes out, and it’s not just one minute missing from the tape, it’s actually three minutes,” he said.

He then brought up Jean-Luc Brunel, a French associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly hung himself in his prison cell in February 2022, and Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s most vocal accuser, who also reportedly died by suicide in April 2025.

“Now I’m feeding into the conspiracy, but clearly, I mean, who believes that he killed himself? Nobody,” Hunter concluded.

Liz was pleasantly surprised with Hunter’s candor and how much he knew about the controversy.

“You can tell this is not someone who is just commenting on the wavetops of the news. He’s actually following this story extremely closely because he knew all of the details,” she says.

Callaghan also asked Hunter who he thought killed Epstein.

To hear Hunter’s answer, watch the episode above.

