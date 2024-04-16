Viral video: HS student slaps teacher in face twice; teacher stays seated during attack and just takes it

A viral cellphone video shows a North Carolina high school student slapping a teacher in the face at least twice — and the teacher in the clip stays seated during the physical attack, just taking it in front of shocked students.

What are the details?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office indicated the clip began circulating Monday.

Here's the video (Content warning: Language):

"Because it involves a juvenile, we have not and will not discuss the particulars of this incident, but we will work collaboratively with those parties involved to determine the best course of action," Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. "At this point, we are praying for wholeness of the teacher involved and healing for our students who witnessed this deplorable act."

WXII-TV reported that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has launched an investigation over the video.

“This behavior will not be tolerated," Superintendent Tricia McManus said, according to WXII. "At no time is it acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident.”

The station added that the principal of Parkland High School — which is in Winston-Salem and is where the incident is believed to have occurred — sent the following message to families:

"Hello Parkland Families, this is Noel Keener, Principal at Parkland High School. I am calling to let you know that earlier today our administration was made aware of a disturbing video of an inappropriate and unsettling interaction between a student and a teacher being circulated on social media. Our administration has started an investigation immediately in conjunction with our law enforcement partners at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The student involved in the video will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policies and procedures. The student may also face criminal charges.



"Please know this video is not reflective of our expectations of students at Parkland High School. We are working with district staff to address this immediately and ensure behavior like this is not tolerated in our school and district.



"We always appreciate you making us aware anytime there is something that concerns you. When you see a concerning social media post or text, please remember to report it, not repost or reshare it. We ask that you remind students about the consequences that can come from circulating or sharing inappropriate videos. We take all such matters seriously and thank you for your patience, partnership, and understanding. If you have any questions, please let me know."

WXII added that student information and discipline information is federally protected, and the district cannot share more information at the moment.

