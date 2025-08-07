Levindication: Mark Levin's Mueller and Russia hoax diagnoses in 2019 were right on the money

The House Oversight Committee issued deposition subpoenas on Tuesday to the Department of Justice as well as to a number of high-profile former government officials "for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein."

Among those whom Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) subpoenaed was Robert Mueller.

There are mounting doubts over whether Mueller — who was FBI director when child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein received immunity from federal prosecution through a non-prosecution agreement — will be able to testify before the committee.

If accurate, the basis of these doubts serves to vindicate the second of two diagnoses Blaze Media co-founder Mark Levin accurately made in the same segment six years ago.

Then

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to oversee the DOJ's investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. His final report, which was released in April 2019, stated that the "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

Following the publication of his report, Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee. It was a total disaster.

During the hearing, the former special counsel stuttered, blanked on critical pieces of information about his investigation, and struggled to hear questions.

After watching the hearing, Levin suggested that the former special counsel might have "onset dementia."

"Look, I've seen people with onset dementia. I'm not going to mock this man," Levin told "Fox & Friends." "He obviously shouldn't have been there. He should've never headed this investigation. I'm not making allegations. I'm not trying to be provocative, but the idea that Rod Rosenstein appointed this man to head the office is an outrage."

In addition to suggesting that Mueller's disastrous performance was the result of cognitive decline, Levin noted that "this is the greatest political scandal in American history, and it's still going on, and it was led by Obama, and it was led by Hillary Clinton."

'Mueller was used by some very vicious people.'

After noting how the FBI spied on the Trump campaign and made good use out of the bogus Steele dossier, Levin said, "They were trying to kill off the Trump campaign. ... This is Obama, Hillary, and their surrogates in law enforcement and in the intelligence agencies."

In an apparent effort to maximize confidence in Mueller's statements to Congress — including the former special counsel's suggestion that his report did not exonerate the president — Newsweek hit Levin on his first claim.

The liberal publication suggested that there was no evidence that Mueller had dementia, that "there are no credible reports of Mueller being unwell in any way," and that the allegation was part of an effort to "discredit the Mueller probe."

Now

Both of Levin's assertions appear to have been right on the money. Newsweek's doubts, on the other hand, appear to have been misplaced.

Paul Sperry, a senior reporter at RealClearInvestigations, revealed on Tuesday that sources told him that Mueller "has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years."

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) noted, "It was clear this is where things were heading when we questioned him before congress. Mueller was used by some very vicious people. I’m not sure he really ever knew what was happening in the investigation."

When asked by the Daily Caller about whether Mueller was indeed in a memory-care facility, a spokesman for the Oversight Committee declined to comment.

'More than vindication, I am disgusted and appalled by this.'

Levin's other diagnosis concerning Obama and Clinton's links to the Russia collusion hoax was also recently bolstered by documents declassified and shared by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The Durham annex, declassified by Ratcliffe then published by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), revealed that the FBI was aware in 2016 of credible intelligence indicating that the Clinton campaign planned to smear Trump, falsely link him to Russia, then have the intelligence community carry the ball down the field.

The House Intelligence Committee majority staff report released last month by Gabbard revealed that the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment regarding imagined Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was a work of fiction, including comprising misquotes, unreliable reports, lies of omissions, and straight-out falsehoods.

As Levin deduced, Obama was directly involved — ordering the ICA in December — and the Steele dossier played a role, as it was incorporated in the assessment contrary to ex-CIA Director John Brennan's 2023 statement to Congress.

Levin told Blaze News, "Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are responsible for the greatest attack on our Republic from within our government. And they colluded and conspired with the American media, who worked with them every step of the way."

"More than vindication, I am disgusted and appalled by this and am thankful the administration is releasing internal government records and evidence and that a grand jury has been empaneled to criminally expose the reprobates who were involved," continued Levin. "It is also about time that Obama and Clinton will be questioned under oath — or sure as hell better be!"

