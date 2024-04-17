Punk who slapped HS teacher twice in face gets charged — with misdemeanors

The North Carolina high school student who was caught on video slapping a teacher twice in the face has been charged with misdemeanors.

What are the details?

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said it "charged a juvenile with Assault on a Government Official and Communicating Threats." Specifically authorities said Juvenile Justice "issued a Secure Custody Order for one (1) count of Communicating Threats ... and two (2) counts Misdemeanor Assault ..." All the charges are misdemeanors.

The sheriff's office noted that the Parkland High School student — who's not being identified due to his age — was recorded on video Monday "assaulting an educator."

In the clip, the teacher remains seated and offers no resistance as the student delivers the pair of slaps — the second one sends the teacher's glasses flying.

“The f***’s wrong with you?" the student asks the teacher after the physical attack. "What you gonna do, still sit in that chair 'cause you a bitch ... ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped, bitch go back to teaching ...”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus told WGHP-TV a district hearing will determine consequences for the student — and McManus will recommend expulsion.

“It’s just like everything else,” she told the station. “You’ve got people that are going to make bad decisions on a daily basis in schools, out of schools, in the community, everywhere. And we’ve got to take those incidents, and we’ve got to address them.”

When asked if he would try the student as an adult, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill noted to WGHP that he cannot bring the case to superior court because the charges are only misdemeanors.

“We hope … the message we’ve delivered here today is that our teachers, our administrators that are out in these schools … deserve to feel safe," he said, according to the station. "We are here to protect you, and we’re here to see that … you’re never assaulted when you go to work. … We do want to remind people if you put your hands on a teacher, it’s the same as if you put your hands on one of these officers. The district attorney’s office will … bright the weight of this office down on top of you, so you should have fear of consequences.”

