State Department worker fired after undercover video captures him admitting to helping migrants exploit loopholes

A visa specialist who worked for the U.S. State Department is out of a job after getting caught on undercover video admitting that he was helping migrants find legal loopholes to stay in the country.

The video shows a man named Arslan Akhtar spilling his guts in a restaurant to a woman who works with the O'Keefe Media Group.

Akhtar also expressed thoughts and beliefs described as "virulent antisemitic, anti-American, and anti-Israel views" by the undercover group.

“I do say it to cab drivers that are from, like, Hispanic descent. I’m like, ‘Don’t talk to the police.’ Don’t admit the truth. ... If you want a loophole, keep your mouth shut,” said Akhtar at one point.

“That’s the best advice I could possibly give to those guys, because the good people get taken advantage of. Our immigration system can be really cruel," he added.

He said that he worked with a lot of Jewish people, and he called them "terrible" as well as "garbage people."

In another embarrassing moment, the man says that he hates Yemeni people because they are so deceptive on the visa application process and identifies other groups he has animosity against.

“I hate [Yemenis] with a passion. They’re such awful people in the application process. They are the most conniving group of folks, next to Indians," he said. "Oh, Bangladeshi people, they’re awful.”

He also advocated for shocking violence against billionaire Elon Musk.

“I would prefer him to be dragged out of the building with his hair plugs ... and lynched on the street," Akhtar said. "We need a public justice, I think. That’s really what we need. We need a healthy dose of public justice.”

At one point, the man joked that he didn't want the woman to become a journalist after hearing his comments and "run with the story."

The report said that Akhtar denied that any of his views led to bias in the performance of his job.

OMG obtained a statement from the State Department about the video.

“The contractor is no longer employed by the U.S. State Department," the statement reads. "Upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of our immigration system is essential, which is why the Department will launch a new contractor screening and vetting process.”

The undercover video can be viewed on OMG's YouTube channel.

