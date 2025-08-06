5 soldiers shot at military base in Georgia; suspected shooter apprehended

At least five U.S. soldiers have been shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, and the suspect in the shooting was reportedly apprehended.

The base went into lockdown after reports of an active shooter at about 11 a.m. Casualties were confirmed, but the number of casualties had not yet been reported. Schools in the area were also locked down.

'Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.'

The fort released a brief statement on its Facebook page.

"Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," the statement reads.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering support to local law enforcement.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote. "The White House is monitoring the situation."

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia issued a statement about the shooting from his social media account.

"I'm heartbroken to see the news of an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart today," he wrote. "I'm monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families."

"As we wait for more information, please join me in praying for the soldiers and first responders at Fort Stewart today," wrote Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia.

Fort Stewart is located in the southeastern part of the state near Savannah. More than 10,000 people live on the base, including civilians.

