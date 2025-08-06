Spirit Airlines pilot reportedly arrested at airport amid accusations involving alleged underage victims

A Spirit Airlines pilot reportedly was arrested at an airport amid accusations involving alleged underage victims.

Dominic A. Cipolla — a 40-year-old pilot with Spirit — was arrested July 17 while he was working at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the Guardian reported.

'The pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter.'

A Spirit spokesperson informed the paper that the airline was "aware of a matter involving a pilot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport … which was unrelated to the performance of their job duties."

"The pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter," the spokesperson stated. "And we arranged for another pilot to operate the flight."

According to a July 11 criminal complaint out of Kansas, Cipolla is accused of stalking two children in Olathe.

Citing the complaint filed in Johnson County District Court, the New York Times reported that Cipolla was charged with two counts of stalking the minors with "reckless conduct causing fear."

RELATED: 'If you challenge me, it will result in your death': Watch fists fly on Frontier flight as passenger gets pummeled

Photo by Jetlinerimages via iStock / Getty Images

The criminal complaint offers no specifics about the alleged behavior, only stating that the incident occurred “on or about” Aug. 5, 2024.

The Guardian added that the birth dates of the alleged victims listed in court documents indicate "they are approximately 12 and 17 years old."

The Guardian said the charge involving the younger alleged victim is a felony because of the person's age and carries a prison sentence of up to three years. The other charge is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

On Saturday, Cipolla was taken to the Johnson County Jail in Kansas. According to jail records, he was released the same day after posting a $12,500 bond.

Cipolla is scheduled to make his initial court appearance next Tuesday, according to records.

As part of the terms of his release, Cipolla is not permitted to leave Kansas without the approval of the Johnson County District Court. He also is forbidden to make any contact with children.

Court records say Cipolla is a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, which is roughly 22 miles north of Olathe.

Citing a now-deleted LinkedIn account, the New York Times reported that Cipolla has been a first officer with Spirit Airlines since 2022.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, which brought the charges against Cipolla, did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

But attorney Brandan Davies said in a statement on Cipolla's behalf that he's “a two-time combat veteran with not so much as a speeding ticket on his record," the Guardian reported, adding that Cipolla "denies the allegations against him and asks that the media allow the court process to take place."

As Blaze News recently reported, federal agents reportedly stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines plane and dragged a pilot off the commercial airliner. The pilot was hit with 24 charges related to sexual assault of a child 10 years or younger.

The ex-girlfriend of the arrested Delta Air Lines pilot also was arrested and charged in the disturbing case that allegedly involves her young daughter, according to officials.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!