Ex-girlfriend of arrested Delta pilot allegedly observed, participated in sexual abuse of her young daughter: Court docs

The ex-girlfriend of a Delta Air Lines pilot — who was recently arrested on child sex abuse charges after touching down in California on a commercial airliner — has also been charged in the disturbing case that allegedly involves her young daughter, according to officials.

As Blaze News reported on Tuesday, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations reportedly stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines plane and dragged the co-pilot off the commercial airliner that landed at San Francisco International Airport on July 26.

Court documents said the child sex abuse began when the alleged victim was just 6 years old and continued until she was 11.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division have been conducting an investigation since April 2025 after receiving a report of sex crimes against a child."

The pilot — 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida — was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Bhagwagar was initially charged with five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age.

However, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office levied a total of 24 felony counts against Bhagwagar on Wednesday. The charges include engaging in a sexual act with a child 10 years old or younger, oral copulation with a child, forceable lewd acts upon a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A judge raised Bhagwagar's bail from $5 million to $15 million.

'By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children.'

Law enforcement recently revealed that Bhagwagar's ex-girlfriend is also accused of being involved with the sickening allegations of child sex abuse.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 45-year-old Jennifer Powell was arrested on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrested Powell in "connection with an ongoing investigation into sex crimes against a child."

Police said Powell is the mother of the alleged child sex abuse victim.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said Powell was "charged in a related felony complaint and has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility."

The DA noted that both Powell and Bhagwagar face sentences of 15 years to life in state prison.

RELATED: Ex-Christian school teacher accused of sexually assaulting female student, rearrested after allegedly contacting another teen

RELATED: Father allegedly catches therapist in autistic son's bedroom closet with boy's pants down: DA

KTVU-TV obtained a probable cause statement, which allegedly stated that Powell was aware that her young daughter was being sexually abused by her then-boyfriend, and that she observed and even participated in the alleged sexual crimes of her child.

Court documents said the child sex abuse began when the alleged victim was just 6 years old and continued until she was 11. Prosecutors noted that the suspected child sex abuse ended when Powell and Bhagwagar broke up.

Prosecutors reportedly said the daughter did not live with her mother.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said the sexual abuse of a minor occurred between 2018 and 2023.

Bhagwagar and Powell did not enter pleas when they appeared in court on Wednesday, according to KTVU. Both suspects are reportedly scheduled to return to Contra Costa County Superior Court in August.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton stated, "Our office stands firmly committed to protecting children and holding those who cause harm accountable. Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard when an injustice like this occurs. By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children."

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600, email tips@so.cccounty.us, or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Once the appalling accusations surfaced, Delta Air Lines immediately suspended Bhagwagar pending the investigation.

A Delta spokesperson told KTVU, "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest."

RELATED: NYPD officer sent obscene material to undercover cop posing as 14-year-old girl: DA's office

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!