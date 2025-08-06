'Beto Bribe': Paxton launches investigation into O'Rourke group over alleged illegal funding of fleeing Democrats

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into a group organized by Beto O'Rourke for possibly providing illegal funds for Democrats who fled the state to thwart a legislative vote.

Republicans are trying to redraw congressional districts in order to gain five more seats in the U.S. House ahead of the midterms, but state Democrats have thwarted the vote by preventing a quorum from being called.



"I just launched an investigation into Beto O'Rourke's radical group for unlawfully funding runaway Democrats," wrote Paxton on social media. "Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable."

The press release said that Power to the People was the top provider of funds to the Democrats who abandoned their seats, according to campaign filings. Paxton said he has made a request to examine documents and communications to determine if the Democrats have violated financing laws.

Paxton said Democrats might be guilty of bribery, coercion of a public servant, and abuse of office. He has given Democrats a deadline of Friday to return to the legislature before he takes aggressive legal action.

"Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation," Paxton added. "These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it."

