From Alligator Alcatraz to the Speedway Slammer: Noem’s DHS increases ICE detention space

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that her agency is addressing the limitations in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention space and staffing to enhance enforcement efforts.

A press release from the DHS revealed a new partnership with Indiana to increase ICE’s detention space by 1,000 beds. The agreement with the Indiana Department of Correction will allow the federal immigration agency to use beds at the Miami Correctional Facility.

'Our recruitment efforts to hire 10,000 new ICE officers has been extremely successful.'

The DHS dubbed the detention space the Speedway Slammer, adding that the partnership was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which secures funds for 80,000 new beds for ICE.

According to reports from January, ICE had the capacity to detain roughly 41,000 per day. Border czar Tom Homan has previously stated his intention for ICE to more than double its beds to 100,000.

The Speedway Slammer marks the second state agreement, after Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, to increase ICE detention space.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun (R) announced partnerships with the federal government last week.

RELATED: CNN confirms Trump's immigration crackdown is having historic effects

Indiana Governor Mike Braun. Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

“Indiana is not a safe haven for illegal immigration. Indiana will fully partner with federal immigration authorities as they enforce the most fundamental laws of our country,” Braun said.

He stated that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana State Police had reached a 287(g) agreement with ICE, which authorizes designated state officers “to perform immigration enforcement functions such as arrests, issuing detainers, taking and maintaining custody, and operating as a joint task force with ICE.”

“Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds,” Noem stated. “Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home App.”

On Wednesday, Noem revealed that the DHS had waived age limits for new ICE applicants to ensure that “even more patriots will qualify.”

RELATED: Ecuador is open to accepting Venezuelans living in US illegally: Sec. Noem

Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The DHS credited the One Big Beautiful Bill Act again for allowing ICE to offer “a robust package of federal law enforcement incentives,” including up to $50,000 signing bonuses and student loan repayment and forgiveness options.

Noem told Fox News on Wednesday, “Our recruitment efforts to hire 10,000 new ICE officers has been extremely successful.”

She stated that over 80,000 applicants have applied to join ICE.

“People and patriots across this country that say, ‘We want to join. We want to help and be a part of this effort.’ It’s overwhelming to see the amount of response and support that our ICE officers have gotten and people who want to join their ranks,” Noem said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!