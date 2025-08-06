Gov. Abbott: Absent Democrats still in Texas should beware

Governor Greg Abbott (R) confirmed to Fox News that some of the Democrats who are not present in the state Capitol have not left Texas and that state troopers are looking for them, along with the representatives who went to other parts of the country.

Arrest warrants were issued this week for Democrats who were not at Texas' special House session. Many of the representatives who fled went to Illinois and New York, but Abbott told host Will Cain that a few members did not leave the state. The Democrats left the Capitol to prevent a quorum from being reached in order to stall the creation of a new map for Texas' congressional districts.

'Texas Department of Public Safety officers are on the streets looking for those Democrat House members to arrest them.'

Due to their absence, the state cannot move forward with providing relief to the areas that were hit with massive flooding last month.

"Earlier today, I spoke to Representative [Tom] Oliverson here in Texas, and he made me aware, which I was not aware, that some of the Democrats who are not showing up for a quorum are actually still here in the state. So is it the case that you could actually arrest those representatives and bring them back to Austin to establish a quorum?" Cain asked.

"So that is correct, and, Will, as we're talking right now, Texas Department of Public Safety officers are on the streets looking for those Democrat House members to arrest them and to take them to the Texas Capitol and hold them there until a quorum is reached," Abbott replied.

Abbott conceded that he did not know the total number of Democrats who are still in Texas, but added that DPS is working with other states to "find ways in which we can try to arrest the Texas Democrat members in other states and bring them back to the state of Texas."

Abbott said any money taken by the representatives in order "to escape or not take a vote" opens them up to having their seats vacated and that his administration will be working to reach that end. New elections will be called if the seats are freed up.

During a press conference in Illinois, some members said they are willing to face the consequences of their unexcused absence because fleeing the state to prevent a new congressional district map is more important.

