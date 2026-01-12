WATCH: Bystander video captures Renee Good protest kickoff — and it’s not grassroots at all

Protesters for Renee Nicole Good — the woman who was lethally shot by an ICE officer on Wednesday in Minneapolis after striking him with her vehicle — are ramping up significantly across the country.

But recent video clips have emerged suggesting that not all of these protests are as grassroots as they seem. On this episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat plays a video that shatters the narrative that thousands of Americans across the country are rallying in support of Democrats’ anti-ICE crusade.

The video features an organizer directing a group of confused-looking protesters. A hot mic captures him giving them instructions, positioning them with professionally printed signs (most referencing Renee Good or anti-ICE themes), and coaching them on certain responses and formations.

Pat compares the blatantly staged protest to “a Spielberg production.”

“They’re being coached on where to go, what to do, what to say, and there's actually somebody producing this madness,” he scoffs.

“Unleashed” producer Kris Cruz points out that some of the protesters even have their signs upside down and have to be directed to turn them right side up.

At one point in the clip, a TV news reporter joins in and helps direct the crowd. Pat wonders if she plans to “mention in her report, ‘By the way, this was all orchestrated by George Soros.’”

After being moved around several times, one of the “protesters” in the video chimes in with, “This reminds me of theater.”

“That’s because it is theater,” Pat says.

“It’s a huge production that they’re paying a lot of money for. ... So, anytime you see these massive demonstrations and protests, you know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

To see the footage, watch the video above.

