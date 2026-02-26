Exclusive: How real Americans feel about Trump's agenda

President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address Tuesday night, touting his administration's achievements and laying the groundwork for the remaining three years of his term.

While Democrats attempted to distract from Trump's patriotic speech, Republicans embraced policies to improve the lives of everyday Americans, some of whom were in attendance at the State of the Union.

'I want to thank President Trump.'

Tuesday night, members of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative committee on Capitol Hill, hosted guests from North Dakota, Arizona, New York, Alabama, and elsewhere. While all of these guests come from different walks of life, the common thread is their appreciation for the president and his America First policies.

In a series of testimonials obtained exclusively by Blaze News, the RSC shows how real Americans feel about Trump's progress in America.

Fifth-generation rancher Ben Menges, who was the guest of Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani, laid out the roadblocks he previously encountered on the farm, but noted he was "looking forward to hearing" Trump's plan to address these regulatory burdens.

"We farm and ranch in Arizona because it's the desert, not in spite of the desert. And we're faced with a variety of issues; most of them stem around not having enough water," Menges said. "I've also discussed the issues of federal regulation and how it's impacted my grazing operation."

Retired Command Sergeant Major John Herring, who was the guest of Texas Rep. Monica De La Cruz, praised the tax cuts greenlit in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act as well as the administration's clampdown on the southern border.

"My wife is a small-business owner," Herring said. "We're ranchers in South Texas, retired from the military. President Trump has done a fantastic job of helping us and improving our ways of life. The border security is tremendously better. The tax cuts have been tremendous for us."

Another small-business owner, Kristin Chorne, who was the guest of North Dakota Rep. Julie Fedorchak, noted the positive impact Trump's tax reforms have had on her company and her employees.

"I'm representing my business, Gratitude Spa and Salon. We are an all-female-employee business: cosmetologists, aestheticians, massage therapists, nail technicians," Chorne said. "And so, we're super excited about the One Big Beautiful Bill and the no tax on tips portion especially, as well as the no tax on overtime — huge benefits for our employees."

"I've already had several employees come and talk with me, and they're getting anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 in refunds for 2025, so a big change for them from years past, where they've had to pay in."

Law enforcement was also represented at the State of the Union, including Alabama Rep. Barry Moore's guest, Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd, and New York Rep. Claudia Tenney's guest, Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby. Both Milby and Byrd applauded Trump's crackdown on crime both in the homeland and on the border.

"I've been in the law enforcement business for 23 years, and these border closing is definitely helping our community," Byrd said. "They're slowing the drug trafficking down, which I've obviously seen in my county, in my community."

"I want to thank President Trump for his efforts in supporting law enforcement and making sure that people are held accountable and responsible for their actions, something that we haven't seen in a few years," Milby said. "What we have seen, though, is that people feel less safe, and that's what matters."

"You can do anything you want with statistics, but when people tell me that they don't feel safe because of what is happening with our criminal justice system, it's refreshing to know that we have the support and that we're going to hold people accountable and responsible rather than hold court in the street," he continued.

