Glenn Beck names Trump’s State of the Union moment that will go down in presidential history forever

On Tuesday night, President Trump delivered the 2026 State of the Union address — the best speech of his entire career according to Glenn Beck.

The address was packed with memorable moments, but one, he says, didn’t merely stand out in Trump’s two-hour speech, it stands out in history itself.

“There was no moment in presidential history in my lifetime that was as strong as [Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" line] — until last night,” he says.

And that moment was when President Trump said: “If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

“That's the easiest applause line ever presented in American politics. You shouldn't even think; you just stand up. That's not even partisan,” says Glenn.

And yet zero Democrats stood up.

“You don't damage your opponent when you do that. You damage your brand,” exclaims Glenn, adding that he’s unsure if Democrats can “survive the brand damage” they’ve caused themselves.

He brings up two of the people President Trump honored during his speech — the “angel mom” of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, who was stabbed numerous times and killed by an illegal alien, and 7-year-old Delilah Coleman, who survived life-altering injuries from a 2024 car crash caused by an illegal alien truck driver with a state-issued CDL.

“Calling for commercial licenses to be denied to illegal immigrants because of [Delilah] and calling it Delilah's Law — and you can't stand for that? You can't clap for removing dangerous rapists and criminals from the country?” Glenn asks in disgust.

“We can disagree on immigration policy all you want. We can debate visa quotas. You can argue about asylum reform. But when you can't stand for deporting violent criminals, that's not a strategy. That's the end of your brand. That's moral confusion,” he says, admitting that he was “stunned by that.”

“America looked at that and went, ‘Do these people hate our country?’”

