Nonbinary suspect allegedly opens fire on Border Patrol agent — incident eerily similar to last year's fatal shooting

A suspect who reportedly identifies as nonbinary opened fire on a Border Patrol agent during a traffic stop in New Hampshire on Saturday. This latest incident occurred roughly one year after members of a radical trans cult allegedly shot and killed an agent in Vermont.

A criminal complaint reviewed by Blaze News revealed charges filed Tuesday against Blu Zeke Daly, also known as Cullan Zeke Daly, stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 21.

'This individual did have a previous Massachusetts driver's license that was denominated to be male and now has a New Hampshire driver's license, which is denominated to be female.'

An on-duty Border Patrol agent patrolling the border between the U.S. and Canada in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, encountered a 2012 Honda Civic at roughly 11:30 p.m., according to the affidavit of an FBI special agent.

Daly, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, provided the agent with a New Hampshire driver's license, according to the court document. After the officer asked whether Daly used any other names, Daly allegedly "immediately drove away," prompting the officer to follow at a distance.

The affidavit explained that Daly drove to the Pittsburg Port of Entry and stopped at a closed gate. When the officer exited his vehicle, Daly attempted to drive away.

While trying to turn the vehicle around, Daly allegedly fired a handgun at the officer.

The Border Patrol agent returned fire, shooting Daly and causing the suspect to lose control of the vehicle and hit a snowbank.

A Smith & Wesson SD9 2.0 handgun and ammunition were reportedly recovered from Daly's vehicle.

The affidavit argued that there is probable cause to believe Daly committed the offenses of attempted murder of a federal officer and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

WMUR reported that investigators have been unable to speak with Daly after the suspect was severely injured in the shooting.

The Department of Justice stated that Daly is currently receiving medical treatment at a New Hampshire hospital and is under guard.

U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan told WMUR that investigators have spoken with "people associated with the defendant."

Creegan called it "a miracle" that the Border Patrol agent was not injured.

"We're still investigating everything about this individual, including potential motivation and what could have prompted them to be in the border area at that time of night, and what would have caused them to fire at a Border Patrol agent executing routine duties," Creegan stated.

WMUR obtained court paperwork indicating that Daly was granted a name change in 2024, claiming to identify as nonbinary.

"This individual did have a previous Massachusetts driver's license that was denominated to be male and now has a New Hampshire driver's license, which is denominated to be female. So it's a reasonable assumption that the person has decided to transition their gender," Creegan added.

In January 2025, a Vermont Border Patrol agent was shot and killed while performing a traffic stop on Interstate 91. The suspects included two individuals tied to a group known as the Zizians, whose members mostly identify as transgender or nonbinary.

There are currently no confirmed connections between Daly and the Zizians.

"When you have something happen which targets a Border Patrol agent in that area, it would be a reasonable line of investigative inquiry to determine whether there is any connection to a broader network or group, because that does appear to exist — the allegations that did exist in the murder investigation involving the Border Patrol agent," Creegan told WMUR.

