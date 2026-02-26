NJ governor crushed with boos at Devils game before honoring Team USA hero Jack Hughes

Between raucous cheers for America's gold-medal hero, New Jersey's new governor felt the brunt of sports fans' disdain.

Fans at the Prudential Center in Newark were treated to a fantastic pregame ceremony on Wednesday that celebrated Jack Hughes, who scored the gold medal-winning goal for Team USA against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

'You guys are making me emotional.'

After a speech from Hughes got the crowd both pumped up and emotional, newly elected New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) and her husband, Jason Hedberg, were welcomed on the ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

After a parade of kids holding American flags adorably stepped onto the ice, the public address announcer welcomed the governor and the state's first gentleman before boos rained down upon them.

Some significant booing was also heard when the governor was again announced as she handed Hughes a folded state flag.

Beforehand, Hughes brought the house down with his speech, first celebrating alongside Buffalo Sabres player and fellow Team USA member Tage Thompson. Hughes brought Thompson onto the ice for a short lap before delivering his heartfelt remarks.

"I'm so proud, and I'm so happy that the men's and women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said to wild cheers.

As the arena's scoreboard showed a picture of Hughes that read, "The best in the world are made in Jersey," the star forward was on the verge of tears.

"You guys are making me emotional, but I'm so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. And I'm so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey. So proud," he continued.

"From the bottom of my heart, all our, all my teammates, USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for all the love and the support. We feel it. Thank you," the 24-year-old concluded.

Photo by Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

Hughes was awarded with a New Jersey state flag, a certificate, and a signing pen in honor of the state's recognition of his accomplishment.

Gov. Sherrill won the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election with 56.88% of the vote, beating out Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli by more than five points.

Moderates and independents both sided with Sherrill, according to exit polls, with health care being a strong driver of votes among liberal supporters.

