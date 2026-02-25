NHL posts adorable 'girl dad' photo of hockey player — then deletes it after maniacal anti-Trumpers lose their minds

The deranged response to a "girl dad" photo of a hockey player led the National Hockey League to delete a post completely unrelated to President Donald Trump.

The photo showed Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome with his 2-year-old daughter dressed up like a princess at a makeover boutique in Disneyland.

'The comments and messages about my TWO YEAR OLD DAUGHTER are some of the most vile and disgusting things I have ever read in my life.'

While most people found the post adorable, some commenters tied it to the Olympic men's hockey team accepting a call from President Donald Trump after its incredible gold-medal victory. Some of the players laughed when the president joked that he would be called misogynistic if he didn't invite the women's team to the White House as well.

But there was a problem with that criticism — Strome had nothing to do with that call and didn't play in the Olympics. Also, he's Canadian.

A screenshot of some of the responses included:

"Laughing at a misogynistic joke a rapist and pedophile told — more like worst girl dad ever."

more like worst girl dad ever." "Not using the daughter as a human shield my god today."

"A girl dad would put out a statement that he meant no harm by laughing along with a convicted rapist/pedophile mocking the women's team who has meddled [sic] way more than the men."

"Oh yea suuuuucha lover of women, think he'll laugh at her accomplishments too??"

"I feel sorry for the kid ... imagine having THAT as your dad."

"Crazy being a 'girl dad' and worshipping a pedophile," another response reads.

"No. Absolutely not. An ultimate girl dad would NOT disparage & laugh at a women's team who is 10x better than his own. He is obviously a woman-hater, just like Trump. F**k those biggest losers," another user responded.

"Don't hide misogyny behind 'girl dad.' Being a girl dad means fighting for equal pay, equal respect, and equal opportunity — EVERYWHERE. I coach my daughter's team. I elevate women's sports. I fight for their bodily autonomy. That's what it actually looks like. Shame on you, @NHL," another crazed message reads.

"So he watches a video on his phone while wearing a 'girl dad' hat. That's all a girl can ask for, right? Certainly not standing up against misogyny from a pedophile rapist who pooped his pants longer than she did," another critic replied.

The NHL deleted the post from social media but has not indicated a reason for the deletion.

Strome's wife, on the other hand, had much to say to those who irrationally attacked her husband and her daughter.

"We were placed into a narrative that we have absolutely nothing to do with, and we certainly did not choose to have our family used in it. You can debate adults all you want, but dragging my husband and especially my toddler into something that has nothing to do with us is beyond unacceptable," she wrote.

"The comments and messages about my TWO YEAR OLD DAUGHTER are some of the most vile and disgusting things I have ever read in my life," she added. "This isn't about politics. She is a child. Full stop. Do better. [And] to everyone who has reached out or addressed this situation with more than a single brain cell, thank you."

The president invited the U.S. men's team and the women's team to his State of the Union speech Tuesday, and while the men attended, the women's team declined.

