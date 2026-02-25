FBI raids home and office of Los Angeles school superintendent, outspoken critic of ICE raids

Federal authorities confirmed media reports that the home and office of the Los Angeles School District superintendent were raided Wednesday but could not offer additional details.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho oversees the second-largest school district in the U.S., with over 420,000 students.

'We can confirm that the FBI is serving a court-authorized warrant.'

Sources told KNBC-TV that Carvalho's home in San Pedro was searched on a warrant. One neighbor reportedly saw as many as 20 agents at the residence.

"We can confirm that the FBI is serving a court-authorized warrant at those locations," said the Los Angeles office of the FBI in a statement. "However, the affidavit in support of the warrant has been sealed by the court and we, therefore, have no further comment."

Carvalho has been a frequent and vocal critic of the Trump administration, especially with regard to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations near his schools.

In June, he said that school police would be deployed to protect the families of students from federal law enforcement agents at graduation ceremonies.

"We stand strongly on the right side of law," said Carvalho at the time. "Every student in our community, every student across the country, has a constitutional right to a free public education of high quality, without threat."

RELATED: LA schools to set up police perimeters to keep ICE away from students and their families

"Every one of our students, independently of their immigration status, has a right to a free meal in our schools. Every one of our children, no questions asked, has a right to counseling, social-emotional support, mental support," he added.

Carvalho has been the LAUSD superintendent since 2022 and previously managed the Miami-Dade School District. He has often cited his experience as a former illegal alien from Portugal when criticizing the Trump administration.

