‘It’s all fool’s gold’: Team USA hockey State of the Union invite sparks feminist outrage

President Donald Trump made waves when he invited the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team to his State of the Union address after the men struck gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics this Sunday.

But it’s not just Trump’s invitation that has the left up in arms.

FBI Director Kash Patel was also celebrating the win in the locker room with the team and held a phone up to the players on speakerphone so that Trump could deliver a message.

"We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump said. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech."

As Trump spoke, one player interjected, “We’re in.”

"I must tell you: We're going to have to bring the women's team. You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached, okay?"

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock was thrilled with the men’s Olympic win and calls the outrage over Trump’s invitation “fool's gold” and “phony outrage.”

“All of these feminists, all of these Marxists that are running around pretending that Donald Trump and the men’s hockey team have done something wrong. All of them running around pretending like, ‘Well, the women, they won gold too,’” he says.

“This whole controversy is a joke. Of course the women won gold in women’s hockey. What are there, like, three countries in the world that take hockey seriously for women?” he jokes.

Unlike women’s hockey, men’s hockey has been a staple of the Olympics since 1920.

“We’ve won three gold medals in men’s hockey over the course of 106 years. It’s a big deal when the men win. We’re not the most talented men’s team. Canada is. Don’t fall for the fool's gold,” Whitlock says.

“And Donald Trump doesn’t have to apologize, and Kash Patel doesn’t have to apologize, and the men’s U.S. hockey team doesn’t have to apologize,” he continues, “because Trump lives in reality and was talking to a group of men who just accomplished something incredible.”

