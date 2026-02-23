Team USA's amazing gold-medal gesture you may have missed

Before a call from President Donald Trump and a few drinks with FBI Director Kash Patel, Team USA men's hockey made a heartfelt tribute to one of their compatriots.

After the players received their gold medals for a stunning 2-1 win over Team Canada on Sunday, viewers may have noticed a couple of youngsters on the ice posing for the team picture, along with a loose hockey jersey.

'When we got the call to come out, it felt like maybe he did make the team.'

No, those were not captain Auston Matthews' children. Nor were they superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck's children. They were Noa and Johnny Jr., children of the late Johnny Gaudreau.

In 2023, Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother Matthew, 29, were tragically killed by a drunk driver while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Gaudreau was one of the star players for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, while Matthew was a former professional hockey player who last played in the ECHL.

In yet another wonderful gesture, Team USA invited Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, to join the team in Italy on Saturday, along with the Gaudreau brothers' parents, Guy and Jane. The whole family was in the audience for the gold-medal game.

"To be able to get it done like that, to win, to have his jersey out there in the team photo, have his kids come out and be with us, we're obviously thinking of him," Auston Matthews said, per ESPN. "Just felt like the impact that he's had on so many guys in this room is special. He was with us in spirit the whole tournament," Matthews added.

"It's fun to be a part of this," Meredith said before the game.

"When we got the call to come out, it felt like maybe he did make the team. So it's fun. Here to represent him and support everyone that's honoring him, as well."

Meredith revealed to a reporter that she only had two days' notice before making the trip overseas to join the squad, but she said it was something she simply could not pass up.

"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the kids. So that was the main reason that drove me out here," the mother continued, before delivering some truly heartbreaking remarks.

"I feel like I have two roles in life now: It's honor John, my husband, and make sure these kids know how special their dad is and give them some special opportunities."

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

USA forward Dylan Larkin firmly stated that "Johnny and Matty should be here."

"That is the biggest loss that all of us at USA Hockey, their family, our family, has gone through," Larkin continued. "And to have Johnny Jr. and Noa out there, it just felt right."

Larkin added that he thought the Gaudreau brothers may have had a hand in stopping some pucks from going into the USA net.

"And I think part of those, the puck not going in our net, was somehow him standing there doing something, laughing with Matty. Just somehow they put a spell around our net where that puck didn't go in."

Larkin then joked around, reportedly smiling while saying, "Ironic, on the defensive side; he would've never been back there," he said about Johnny.

These comments nearly mirrored what was said about the late brothers by their sister, Katie.

Katie jokingly told Fox News that while her brothers were "never quite defensive," she thought a couple of saves had some assistance from above.

"Up there, they were definitely helping out."

