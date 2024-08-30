NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by suspected drunk driver on eve of sister's wedding: 'Unimaginable tragedy'

NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed on Thursday night — a day before their sister's wedding.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bicycles down a road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and an SUV while traveling north on County Route 551, police told WPVI.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee — 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins of Woodstown – fatally hit the Gaudreau brothers, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron of the New Jersey State Police said in a statement on Friday.

The Gaudreau brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly accident, Lebron stated.

Citing the police affidavit, WPVI reported the state trooper who arrived at the scene detected a "strong odor of alcohol" on the driver. Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed "five to six beers" before the fatal crash. The outlet reported that Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

The trooper allegedly said Higgins failed a field sobriety test.

The Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the sudden death of the NHL superstar with a statement that called the fatal crash an "unimaginable tragedy."



"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the statement read. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the Blue Jackets said. "He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could."

"The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him," the statement continued. "Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms."

The statement concluded, "We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve."

Johnny played two seasons with the Blue Jackets and nine seasons with the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames said in a statement, "It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement, "The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew."

"While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother, and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path," Bettman stated.

"Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons," Bettmen added. "A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."

Both Gaudreau brothers were hockey teammates at Boston College before Johnny was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011.

Jerry York — who coached the Gaudreau brothers at Boston College — told the Associated Press, "Just devastating news for all of us connected with the Gaudreau family. Both Matty and Johnny were terrifically admired by all of us. Wonderful young guys, and they impressed a lot of us off-ice."

Johnny scored 20-plus goals six times and was a 115-point player in the 2021-2022 season when he had a career-best 40 goals and 75 assists.

Matthew was also a professional hockey player who spent time in the AHL and ECHL.

Johnny Gaudreau is survived by his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, and their two young children, 1-year-old daughter, Noa, and 6-month-old son, Johnny Jr.

Johnny and Matthew had been set to attend the wedding of their sister, Katie Gaudreau. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon in New Jersey and a reception in Philadelphia later that night.

The brothers were supposed to be groomsmen during the wedding ceremony, according to the bride-to-be's wedding page.

This is the second tragedy for the Blue Jackets in recent years.

Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died in July 2021 when the 24-year-old was struck in the chest by a firework while attending the wedding of the daughter of then-Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace in Novi, Michigan.

